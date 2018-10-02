The debt trapped Pakistan has decided to cut down the cost of 1,872 km long Chinese Silk Road rail project by $2 billion. Railway Minister of Pakistan Sheikh Rasheed said that cost-cutting of the Karachi to Peshawar Silk Road Rail project has been done in view to country’s high debts. He added that Pakistan is a poor country that cannot afford the huge burden of the loans.

Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday announced to cut down the budget of the Chinese Silk Road project by $2 billion due to country’s high debts. The Chinese megaproject to give a new lining of 1,872 km from Karachi to Peshawar was estimated $8.2 billion cost, but wrangling over costs has led to delays.

In a presser, in Lahore, Pakistan Rail Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan is a poor country that cannot afford the huge burden of the loans.

The Pakistan Government has decided to cut the loan from China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for rail projects from $8.2 billion to $6.2 billion, said Sheikh Rasheed.

Sheikh Rasheed told the media that the new government of Imran Khan is very cautious about the Chinese investment and as part of their efforts to rethink and manage the debts, Pakistan has taken the decision of cost cuttings in Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects.

The Railway Minister added that the government remains committed to the Main Line-1 Karachi-Peshawar project but wishes and urges the government to reduce the cost from $6.2 billion to $4.2 billion.

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a meeting with bureaucrats in Islamabad, had said that the Pakistan government does not have enough money to run the country. The Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaaf chief said that the previous governments had invested in the wrong projects, which resulted in the great loss and now the country does not have enough money.

“The previous governments had invested in loss-making projects when the majority of the population in the country was looking out for jobs. We need to change ourselves and our nation,” said Imran Khan.

