Saturday, May 31, 2025
‘Pakistan Chose To Be A Nation In The Name Of A Religion’: Indian Delegation Slams Pakistan In Indonesia

MP John Brittas


CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, part of an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation visiting Indonesia, drew a sharp contrast between India and Pakistan while addressing the Indian diaspora in Jakarta. Emphasising India’s secular fabric, Brittas said that unlike Pakistan a theocratic state born out of religious identity India chose the path of pluralism and democratic coexistence.

“Pakistan is a theocratic state. They chose to be a nation in the name of religion, and they are triggered by hate. India decided on its path. Two hundred million Muslims live in India, the second-largest Muslim population after Indonesia. This reflects the real character of India,” said Brittas, highlighting India’s inclusive ethos.

The MP from Kerala, known for his vocal secular stance, underscored that India is home to multiple religions and cultures that coexist in harmony. “I am a Christian from Kerala. We have three major religions, and we coexist peacefully. That’s the message India sends to the world,” he said.

He also pointed out the diversity within the Indian delegation, which includes members from parties both in power and in opposition. “Out of five political parties represented here, three are against the ruling party. Yet we stand united for India. That’s the strength of Indian democracy,” Brittas remarked.

Criticism of Pakistan’s Terror Links

Taking aim at Pakistan’s state-sponsored terrorism, Brittas cited the public admission by Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who acknowledged in an interview that Pakistan had nurtured terrorist organisations for decades. “India wants peace, but not at the cost of innocent lives. The Indus Waters Treaty gave Pakistan 80% of the water, and we were cooperative. Yet they continued to send terrorists across the border,” Brittas stated.

He stressed that the international community should no longer seek “proof” of Pakistan’s involvement in cross-border terrorism. “We don’t require any more evidence. It’s for the world to see who harbours and nurtures terrorism,” he added.

Highlighting India’s Defence and Unity

Citing India’s diverse armed forces, Brittas said, “During Operation Sindoor, you saw Sophiya Qureshi and Vomika Singh flanking Vikram Misri. That is the true poster of India.” He quoted Mahatma Gandhi to underline India’s peace-loving nature while acknowledging the necessity of military vigilance: “Gandhiji said he follows Ahimsa, but soldiers must fight to protect the nation.”

The multi-nation delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes leaders from across the political spectrum such as Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Brij Lal (BJP), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid (Congress), and Mohan Kumar. They are scheduled to visit Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore to engage with the Indian diaspora and promote India’s democratic values and international cooperation.

Filed under

Indonesia John Brittas speech

