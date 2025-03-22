Pakistan: Clashes Erupt In Quetta As Police Crack Down On Baloch Protesters, Mahrang Baloch Arrested

The Pakistani government launched an operation that killed 33 militants from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). Quetta police detained Mahrang Baloch along with several other BYC activists, further fueling tensions.

At least nine people, including policemen, were injured after violent clashes broke out late Friday night between law enforcement agencies and protesters from the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province. The protests were triggered by the alleged forced arrest of three BYC central committee members earlier this week.

The unrest comes amid heightened tensions following a deadly separatist attack on the Jaffar Express train, which resulted in the deaths of over 30 security personnel and civilians. In response, the Pakistani government launched an operation that killed 33 militants from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). The violence has further deepened the longstanding grievances of Baloch nationalist groups, who accuse the central government of marginalization and human rights abuses.

Protest Turns Violent

The BYC called for demonstrations on Sariab Road after authorities allegedly detained three of its key leaders on Wednesday. The protest escalated when demonstrators clashed with police officers, leading to the reported injury of several civilians and law enforcement personnel.

Shahid Rind, a spokesperson for the Balochistan government, stated that the police took legal action after protesters began blocking highways and pelting stones at officers.

“The protesters attacked police officers, injuring several of them. The authorities responded with necessary measures to restore law and order,” Rind said.

The BYC, however, claimed that police opened fire on demonstrators, resulting in the deaths of three protesters. Dr. Mahrang Baloch, a prominent human rights activist and head of the BYC, accused security forces of using excessive force.

“We were holding a peaceful sit-in, yet the police attacked and killed three of our people,” she said. “We will not end our protest until justice is served.”

Authorities Deny Allegations

The Quetta commissioner’s office denied reports that police used firearms against protesters.

“No live ammunition or rubber bullets were fired. Only water cannons, a non-lethal measure, were used to disperse the crowd,” the administration stated.

However, Amnesty International condemned the use of force against unarmed demonstrators, calling it a “shocking indictment of the Pakistani authorities’ utter disregard for human life.” The human rights watchdog urged the government to respect the right to peaceful assembly and immediately halt the crackdown on protesters.

Mahrang Baloch Arrests

On Saturday morning, Quetta police detained Mahrang Baloch along with several other BYC activists, further fueling tensions. Hakeem Baloch, a member of the Baloch National Movement’s Foreign Committee, criticized the arrests and accused the government of attempting to silence dissent.

“This is one of the worst human rights violations we have ever witnessed. Yesterday, Pakistani forces shot dead five protesters, and now they have arrested Mahrang Baloch to suppress the movement,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The BYC also reported that security forces confiscated the bodies of the deceased protesters from the demonstration site, a move widely condemned by activists and political groups.

Balochistan’s Struggle for Rights

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province by land area but one of its most impoverished regions, has been the center of a decades-long insurgency. Separatist groups like the BLA demand greater autonomy and a fair share of the province’s natural resources, which they claim are being exploited by the central government. The Pakistani military has conducted multiple counter-insurgency operations, asserting that the rebels are backed by foreign actors.

Last year alone, violence linked to Baloch separatist factions resulted in the deaths of approximately 300 people, according to official figures. With the recent train hijacking and subsequent military crackdown, tensions remain at an all-time high.

