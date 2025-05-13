Pakistan Confirms 11 Military Deaths In Indian Retaliatory Strikes, 78 Wounded, Check The List

In the first official acknowledgment of casualties, Pakistan has admitted that 11 of its military personnel were killed and 78 others injured in Indian retaliatory strikes under Operation Sindoor.

In the first official acknowledgment of casualties, Pakistan has admitted that 11 of its military personnel were killed and 78 others injured in Indian retaliatory strikes under Operation Sindoor. The strikes came in response to recent cross-border attacks allegedly originating from Pakistani soil.

According to a statement released by the Pakistani military, the dead include six soldiers from the Pakistan Army and five airmen from the Pakistan Air Force. The names of the fallen were also made public:

Pakistan Army

Naik Abdul Rehman

Lance Naik Dilawar Khan

Lance Naik Ikramullah

Naik Waqar Khalid

Sepoy Muhammad Adeel Akbar

Sepoy Nisar

Pakistan Air Force

Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf

Chief Technician Aurangzeb

Senior Technician Najeeb

Corporal Technician Farooq

Senior Technician Mubashir

Photos of the damaged sites and funeral ceremonies have been shared through official channels, marking a rare admission of losses. Indian strikes reportedly targeted terror infrastructure and key logistical facilities across the Line of Control.

Further developments are expected as tensions remain high.

