Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Pakistan Confirms 11 Military Deaths In Indian Retaliatory Strikes, 78 Wounded, Check The List

In the first official acknowledgment of casualties, Pakistan has admitted that 11 of its military personnel were killed and 78 others injured in Indian retaliatory strikes under Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan Confirms 11 Military Deaths In Indian Retaliatory Strikes, 78 Wounded, Check The List


In the first official acknowledgment of casualties, Pakistan has admitted that 11 of its military personnel were killed and 78 others injured in Indian retaliatory strikes under Operation Sindoor. The strikes came in response to recent cross-border attacks allegedly originating from Pakistani soil.

According to a statement released by the Pakistani military, the dead include six soldiers from the Pakistan Army and five airmen from the Pakistan Air Force. The names of the fallen were also made public:

Pakistan Army

  • Naik Abdul Rehman
  • Lance Naik Dilawar Khan
  • Lance Naik Ikramullah
  • Naik Waqar Khalid
  • Sepoy Muhammad Adeel Akbar
  • Sepoy Nisar

Pakistan Air Force

  • Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf
  • Chief Technician Aurangzeb
  • Senior Technician Najeeb
  • Corporal Technician Farooq
  • Senior Technician Mubashir

Photos of the damaged sites and funeral ceremonies have been shared through official channels, marking a rare admission of losses. Indian strikes reportedly targeted terror infrastructure and key logistical facilities across the Line of Control.

Further developments are expected as tensions remain high.

