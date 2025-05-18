Pakistan Copying India? Bilawal Bhutto Zardari To Spearhead Global Peace Initiative For Image Makeover

Bilawal will attempt to shift global perception by projecting Pakistan as a growing economic partner, highlighting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a successful model.

Following international criticism over its alleged support for terrorism—especially after India’s Operation Sindoor—Pakistan has appointed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to spearhead a global peace initiative. This move comes shortly after India revealed plans to send a delegation, including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, to highlight Pakistan’s terror links worldwide.

Taking to Facebook, Bilawal announced his new role, stating, “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif requested that I lead Pakistan’s peace delegation abroad. I am honoured to accept and am committed to representing Pakistan during these testing times.”

Pakistan’s Counterstrategy to India’s Anti-Terror Diplomacy

According to intelligence sources, the Pakistani military believes Bilawal’s Western education and fluent English skills make him a suitable figure to counter the Indian delegation’s efforts. This strategic choice is aimed at improving Pakistan’s global image and distancing it from the label of a state sponsor of terrorism.

Pakistan’s objective is to rebrand its international persona by leveraging Bilawal’s political legacy—he is the son of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and grandson of former President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, both of whom had advocated peace and democracy through the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Diplomatic Goals of Pakistan’s Peace Initiative

Sources claim the Pakistani military and civilian leadership are executing a carefully planned diplomatic campaign. The mission is not only aimed at deflecting accusations of terrorism but also at presenting Pakistan as a responsible and peace-seeking nation.

Bilawal, along with other young political figures like Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz, is seen as part of Pakistan’s next-generation leadership.

Though he has often distanced himself from veterans like Shehbaz and Nawaz Sharif, his new role places him squarely in the spotlight of foreign diplomacy.

Bilawal’s Three Key Objectives at the Global Peace Mission

Sources connected to a news publication outlined three main goals assigned to Bilawal by the military establishment:

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has intensified its international campaign accusing Pakistan of harbouring terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. Bilawal is expected to advocate for Pakistan at global institutions such as the United Nations and the European Union, aiming to counter India’s claims.

Bilawal will attempt to shift global perception by projecting Pakistan as a growing economic partner, highlighting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a successful model.

The $62 billion infrastructure project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative connects Gwadar Port to China’s Xinjiang and includes thousands of kilometres of roads, rail lines, and energy projects.

In a move likely to provoke diplomatic friction with India, Bilawal will reframe the Kashmir conflict as a humanitarian crisis and lobby for third-party intervention. This controversial approach is part of Pakistan’s broader strategy to gain global sympathy and shift the conversation away from its domestic terrorism record.