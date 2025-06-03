Pakistan Copying India! Meets US, Chinese And Russian Leaders To Spread Their Narrative Globally

In a sweeping diplomatic push, a high-level Pakistani delegation led by Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari held a series of meetings with top international diplomats at the United Nations headquarters in New York this week.

In a sweeping diplomatic push, a high-level Pakistani delegation led by Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari held a series of meetings with top international diplomats at the United Nations headquarters in New York this week. The visit comes in the wake of last month’s cross-border military flare-up between India and Pakistan, which has raised fresh concerns over regional stability in South Asia.

“India’s Actions Threaten Regional Peace”: Pakistan Appeals for Multilateral Support

Pakistani delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto meets US, Chinese, Russian representatives to UN pic.twitter.com/PlpNxZj75U — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 3, 2025

Central to the Pakistani delegation’s message was what it described as India’s growing aggression, including strikes on Pakistani civilian infrastructure following the Pahalgam terror attack in Indian-administered Kashmir. Bhutto-Zardari described New Delhi’s actions as “reckless,” and criticized its refusal to accept Islamabad’s offer for an impartial international investigation into the incident.

Meeting with China’s Permanent Representative to the U.N., Fu Cong, Bhutto-Zardari thanked Beijing for its “unwavering support” and urged it to play a more active role in resolving the Kashmir dispute through multilateral cooperation and within the framework of U.N. Security Council resolutions. He reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir remains “an unresolved conflict and a regional fault line.”

The Pakistani delegation, which included seasoned parliamentarians and diplomats, also met with representatives from Russia, the United States, the U.N. Security Council (UNSC), and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Across meetings, they emphasized India’s alleged violations of international law—including the provocative suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and support for cross-border terrorism—while reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to peace, restraint, and dialogue.

“South Asia cannot afford another crisis,” Bhutto-Zardari told UNSC members, underlining Pakistan’s responsible conduct during the recent escalation. He stressed the importance of water as a shared and protected resource, condemning what he called India’s “weaponization of water” and urging global powers to ensure the sanctity of bilateral and international treaties.

At a separate engagement with the acting U.S. Permanent Representative to the U.N., Dorothy Shea, the delegation highlighted the long-standing counterterrorism cooperation between Islamabad and Washington, while expressing appreciation for the U.S. role in facilitating past ceasefires with India. Bhutto-Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to defend its sovereignty while maintaining openness to diplomatic resolution.

In their meeting with the OIC Group of Ambassadors, the delegation focused on concerns regarding Islamophobia in India and alleged human rights violations in Kashmir. They called on the Muslim world to remain united and proactive in supporting the Kashmiri cause, urging vigilance against “disinformation campaigns” that aim to distort Pakistan’s image and undermine the self-determination struggle of Kashmiris.

As both India and Pakistan seek to win international support in the aftermath of last month’s deadly skirmishes, New York has become the new battleground for diplomatic influence. With the U.N. and global powers watching closely, the direction of this crisis—and any eventual path toward resolution—may be shaped as much in foreign offices as in the region itself.

