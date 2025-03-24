Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Pakistan Court Sentences Two To Death For Honour Killing In Toba Tek Singh

Pakistan Court Sentences Two To Death For Honour Killing In Toba Tek Singh

A court in Toba Tek Singh on Monday handed down the death penalty to two men convicted of murdering Maria Bibi in March 2024.

Pakistan Court Sentences Two To Death For Honour Killing In Toba Tek Singh

Pakistan Court Sentences Two to Death for Honour Killing in Toba Tek Singh


A court in Toba Tek Singh on Monday handed down the death penalty to two men convicted of murdering Maria Bibi in March 2024. The verdict, issued by Additional Sessions Judge Abdul Hafeez Bhutta, marks the culmination of a case that gained significant public attention due to its shocking nature and the evidence that surfaced on social media.

A Crime That Shook the Nation

Maria Bibi was brutally murdered on March 17 in Chak 477-JB Allowal by her father, Abdul Sattar, and her brother, Faisal. The case sparked widespread outrage after a video of the crime circulated online, prompting authorities to exhume her body for an autopsy on March 28.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Faisal later confessed on camera while in police custody on March 31, initially claiming he had raped and strangled his sister to cover up an incestuous relationship. However, forensic reports disproved these claims, confirming that Maria had neither been raped nor was she pregnant.

Legal Proceedings and Sentencing

Initially, police charged the accused under Sections 34 (common intention), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). However, upon further investigation, authorities added Section 311 (honour killing), concluding that Maria’s murder was carried out under the pretense of protecting the family’s so-called honour.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During Monday’s hearing, the court ruled that the prosecution had presented undeniable evidence proving the guilt of Faisal and Abdul Sattar. Faisal was convicted under Section 302(b) of the PPC, while his father was found guilty under Section 302(b) read with Section 34 PPC. The court’s order stated that both men were to be “hanged by their necks till they are dead,” pending confirmation from the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Additionally, both convicts were ordered to pay PKR 10 million each as compensation to Maria’s legal heirs under Section 544A of the Criminal Procedure Code. In case of non-payment, they would face six months of simple imprisonment.

Acquittals and Official Reactions

Two other individuals implicated in the case, Faisal’s brother Shahbaz and his wife Sumaira, were accused of concealing the murder. Maria had reportedly confided in Shahbaz a day before her death, alleging that she had been raped by Faisal and their father.

Shahbaz allegedly recorded a video of the murder while pretending to be on a phone call. However, the court acquitted both Shahbaz and Sumaira, granting them the benefit of the doubt. Sumaira had already been released on bail, while Shahbaz was ordered to be freed.

Punjab Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah highlighted the importance of the case, stating that authorities had treated it with the utmost priority. “The verdict in the Maria murder case is proof that the high-profile cell of the Punjab Prosecutor General Office is fully active,” he told Dawn.com.

Shah credited the prosecution’s diligence in ensuring justice, emphasizing that the case was closely monitored under the Anti-Rape Act, demonstrating the effectiveness of Pakistan’s legal framework in addressing such heinous crimes.

As the case now moves to the Lahore High Court for confirmation, it serves as a grim reminder of the persistent issue of honour killings in Pakistan. The verdict is seen as a significant step toward justice, but the broader fight against such crimes remains ongoing.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Palestinian Filmmaker, Oscar Recipient Attacked And Detained By Israeli Authorities, Activists Say

 

Filed under

honour killing Maria Bibi Murder Case Pakistan Toba Tek Singh

Popular Bigg Boss Kannada

Watch: Why Did Kannada Actors Vinay Gowda And Rajath Kishan Get Arrested?
In a landmark move toward

Women In Combat? Indian Military Academy Set To Induct First Batch Of Women Cadet Officers
Maharashtra Chief Ministe

Why Did The BJP-Shiv Sena Alliance Collapsed in 2014? Devendra Fadnavis Reveals
newsx

Trump’s Colorado Capitol Portrait To Be Removed After President Calls it ‘Distorted’
newsx

Hillary Clinton Reacts To Trump’s National Security Team’s Secret Chat Blunder
newsx

Trump Announces Hyundai’s $5.8 Billion US Steel Investment, Creating Over 1,400 Jobs
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch: Why Did Kannada Actors Vinay Gowda And Rajath Kishan Get Arrested?

Watch: Why Did Kannada Actors Vinay Gowda And Rajath Kishan Get Arrested?

Women In Combat? Indian Military Academy Set To Induct First Batch Of Women Cadet Officers

Women In Combat? Indian Military Academy Set To Induct First Batch Of Women Cadet Officers

Why Did The BJP-Shiv Sena Alliance Collapsed in 2014? Devendra Fadnavis Reveals

Why Did The BJP-Shiv Sena Alliance Collapsed in 2014? Devendra Fadnavis Reveals

Trump’s Colorado Capitol Portrait To Be Removed After President Calls it ‘Distorted’

Trump’s Colorado Capitol Portrait To Be Removed After President Calls it ‘Distorted’

Hillary Clinton Reacts To Trump’s National Security Team’s Secret Chat Blunder

Hillary Clinton Reacts To Trump’s National Security Team’s Secret Chat Blunder

Entertainment

Watch: Why Did Kannada Actors Vinay Gowda And Rajath Kishan Get Arrested?

Watch: Why Did Kannada Actors Vinay Gowda And Rajath Kishan Get Arrested?

Palestinian Filmmaker, Oscar Recipient Attacked And Detained By Israeli Authorities, Activists Say

Palestinian Filmmaker, Oscar Recipient Attacked And Detained By Israeli Authorities, Activists Say

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Proud Moment For Vicky Kaushal As Parliament to Hold Special Special Screening Of Chhaava, PM Modi To Attend

Proud Moment For Vicky Kaushal As Parliament to Hold Special Special Screening Of Chhaava, PM

Lifestyle

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International