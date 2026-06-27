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Home > World News > Pakistan Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar’s Brother’s Funeral Attended By Terrorists Linked To 26/11 Mastermind Hafiz Saeed | Watch

Pakistan Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar’s Brother’s Funeral Attended By Terrorists Linked To 26/11 Mastermind Hafiz Saeed | Watch

The funeral of Shoaib Akhtar's brother, Shahid Akhtar, sparked controversy after leaders linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba's political wing were seen attending the prayers.

Hafiz Saeed-Linked Leaders Seen At Shoaib Akhtar's Brother's Funeral (Images: X)
Hafiz Saeed-Linked Leaders Seen At Shoaib Akhtar's Brother's Funeral (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-06-27 19:16 IST

The funeral of former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar’s elder brother, Shahid Akhtar, has triggered controversy after leaders linked to the political wing of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were seen attending the last rites. Images and videos shared by PMML showed its Islamabad chief Inam-ur-Rehman Kamboh, deputy general secretary Abdullah Toor, zonal general secretary Hafiz Umar and Khidmat Committee chairman Amjad Bhatti present during the funeral prayers. The footage also purportedly showed individuals believed to be close aides of Hafiz Saeed, the founder of LeT and mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The attendees were seen standing in rows and offering prayers for Shahid Akhtar, who reportedly died of cardiac arrest three days ago, according to Pakistani media reports.

Shoaib Akhtar had earlier confirmed his brother’s death through a social media post, writing, “I’m very saddened to share that my beloved older brother, Shahid Akhtar, has returned to Allah Subhana wa Taala. Namaz-e-Janaza time & place will be informed in the morning.” The former fast bowler has not publicly responded to the criticism surrounding the presence of PMML functionaries at the funeral.

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Shoaib Akhtar funeral draws attention after PMML leaders attend prayers

The presence of individuals associated with LeT’s political wing at an event connected to Shoaib Akhtar has once again put Pakistan’s handling of banned organisations under the spotlight. The images and videos circulating online have led to fresh debate over the visibility and public movement of people linked to proscribed groups in the country.

These videos apparently contained some of the people present, who were thought to be close associates of Hafiz Saeed. However, Shoaib Akhtar has not made any statement regarding the incident other than confirming that his brother has passed away.

Shoaib Akhtar funeral highlights Pakistan’s terror dossier again

The controversy has also highlighted the claims made by India for many years regarding the operations of terror outfits from Pakistan soil. New Delhi has constantly highlighted the issue at various international fora and has urged Pakistan to act against such outfits.

As questions continue over the presence of PMML leaders at the funeral, Shoaib Akhtar remains silent on the controversy, while the incident has once again brought Pakistan’s record on proscribed groups into focus.

Also Read: US-Iran War Latest Update: IRGC Claims Retaliatory Strikes on US Military Sites After US Attacks Iran    

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Pakistan Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar’s Brother’s Funeral Attended By Terrorists Linked To 26/11 Mastermind Hafiz Saeed | Watch
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