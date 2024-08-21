Pakistan: Deadly Clash Breaks Out Between Rival TTP Factions Over Stolen Bank Loot

In a shocking incident, a fatal confrontation occurred between two factions of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), which resulted in the deaths of five militants at Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s DI Khan district. Reports Express Tribune.

As per sources, a clash occurred between the Gandapur and Marwat factions of the TTP. The violence led to the deaths of two members from the Gandapur faction and three from the Marwat faction.

The conflict arose over disagreements regarding the division of money from recent bank heists. Both TTP factions had been involved in robbing bank vans along the Dera-Peshawar Road, Tank-Dera Road, and Daraban-Dera Road, as well as in the Daraban and Kulachi regions.

What started as a dispute over the distribution of the stolen funds escalated into an armed clash. Among the casualties were Sifat, also known as Ghazi Ashna, the commander of the Marwat group, his associate Naveed, alias Khanzala Ghaznikhel, and another companion.

The Gandapur faction also lost two members in the clash. Reports suggest that the bodies of the deceased militants were buried at the scene by their comrades.

Sifat, Naveed, and their associates were wanted by police in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank for various terrorism-related offenses.

A notable incident involving these TTP factions occurred earlier this month when militants hijacked an armored vehicle carrying bank cash and five security guards at the DI Khan-Tank border, according to the Tribune.

The vehicle, transporting Pakistani Rs 50 million, lost communication with its headquarters, leading to its hijacking.

Although a TTP social media page claimed responsibility and announced the release of the guards, police could not confirm this due to insufficient information on the vehicle’s location and the status of the cash and guards.

(With Inputs From ANI)