Pakistan Declares Indian Diplomat Persona Non Grata After India’s Tit-For-Tat Move

The tit-for-tat move follows heightened tensions after the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam and India’s subsequent launch of Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps across the border.

In a sharp escalation of diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, Islamabad on Monday declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission as persona non grata, directing the official to leave the country within 24 hours.

In a sharp escalation of diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, Islamabad on Monday declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission as persona non grata, directing the official to leave the country within 24 hours. The move comes in direct retaliation to New Delhi’s decision to expel a Pakistani official from its High Commission, citing activities incompatible with diplomatic norms.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires and issued a formal demarche, stating that the concerned Indian official had engaged in actions inconsistent with his privileged status.

In a statement shared on X, the Pakistani foreign ministry said:

“A Staff Member of the Indian High Commission, Islamabad, Declared as Persona Non Grata. The Government of Pakistan has declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission, Islamabad, as persona non grata for engaging in activities incompatible with his privileged status. The concerned official has been directed to leave Pakistan within 24 hours.” Advertisement · Scroll to continue 🔊PR NO.1️⃣3️⃣7️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ A Staff Member of the Indian High Commission, Islamabad, Declared as Persona Non Grata. 🔗⬇️https://t.co/r7TbFLHGYt pic.twitter.com/WjSHQ8mgfE — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) May 13, 2025

This diplomatic tit-for-tat follows India’s move on Tuesday, when the Ministry of External Affairs declared a Pakistani staff member at its High Commission in New Delhi persona non grata. The official was accused of engaging in activities not in line with his diplomatic responsibilities and was ordered to leave within 24 hours.

In an official statement, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said:

“The Government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status. The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours. Charge d’ Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, was issued a demarche to this effect.”

Rising Tensions Post Pahalgam Terror Attack

These diplomatic expulsions come amid heightened tensions following a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region on April 22, which killed 26 tourists and injured several others. India has held Pakistan-based terror groups responsible for the attack.

In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 a series of calibrated air, land, and sea strikes targeting terror camps and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The Indian government claimed that over 100 terrorists were neutralized, and 11 Pakistani airbases were significantly damaged during the operation.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also announced that India would reduce its diplomatic presence in Pakistan, cutting down the strength of its High Commission from 55 to 30 officials.

What Is Persona Non Grata?

Declaring a diplomat persona non grata is the most severe form of censure a host country can exercise under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. It effectively strips the official of their diplomatic immunity and requires them to leave the host country, usually within a limited time.

ALSO READ: Trump Claims Credit For India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Says ‘My Administration Brokered Historic Ceasefire’