Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has withdrawn his earlier claim that three Indian soldiers were captured as prisoners of war, even as India confirmed targeted strikes under Operation Sindoor on terror camps across the border.

Operation Sindoor Avenges Pahalgam: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has backtracked on his earlier claim that three Indian soldiers had been captured as Prisoners of War (PoWs) by Pakistani forces. The retraction came amid heightened tensions between the two nations following recent Indian military action.

According to reports and, the minister has now clarified that no Indian soldiers have been captured or taken as prisoners.

Claims of Indian Soldiers Abandoning Posts – No Evidence Provided

In a new statement, Asif alleged that Indian soldiers were abandoning their posts. However, he did not provide any evidence to support this assertion. As a result, the claim remains unverified.

Operation Sindoor: India Targets Terror Camps

The developments come in the wake of India’s launch of a coordinated military response under Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan.

According to an official statement by India’s Ministry of Defence, nine specific locations associated with terrorist activity were targeted during the operation.

“A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” the Ministry said.

India Says No Pakistani Military Targets Hit During Operation Sindoor

The Ministry of Defence further noted that no Pakistani military facilities were targeted during the operation. It emphasized that India exercised “considerable restraint in the selection of targets and methods of execution.”

In a social media post following the strikes, the Indian Army declared, “Justice is served. Jai Hind!” An earlier post included a Sanskrit phrase—“prhaaraay snnihitaaH, jyaay prshikssitaaH”—which roughly translates to “ready to strike, trained to win.”

Briefing Expected Soon

Officials have indicated that a detailed briefing on Operation Sindoor will be conducted later in the day, which is expected to shed more light on the operation’s scope and objectives.

