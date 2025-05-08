Pakistan Defence Minister Trolled for Claiming Indian Fighter Jets Downed 'All Over Social Media'

During an interview with CNN, Asif was pressed to provide concrete proof supporting his claim of downing Indian jets. Instead of offering any official evidence, he leaned heavily on social media content.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has once again become the target of international ridicule after making unverified claims about downing Indian fighter jets. In his latest controversial statement, Asif asserted that five Indian aircraft were shot down by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor — an assertion that hinges entirely on social media posts.

The incident unfolded as tensions escalated between the two nations following India’s precision strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These strikes, carried out in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, reportedly destroyed 9 targets spread across 21 camps and eliminated several militants.

“All Over Social Media” as Proof

During an interview with CNN, Asif was pressed to provide concrete proof supporting his claim of downing Indian jets. Instead of offering any official evidence, he leaned heavily on social media content.

“It’s all over social media, on Indian social media, not on our social media. The debris of these jets fell in Indian-occupied Kashmir,” he said.

The anchor, unimpressed with the response, challenged him further, saying the discussion was meant to focus on facts and not internet chatter. The interviewer then asked if Chinese technology was involved in the alleged shootdowns, something Asif had hinted at.

Dodging the question, Asif replied, “If India can buy planes from France, Pakistan can buy from China.”

False Claims and Evasive Responses

He continued with a confusing explanation. “No Chinese equipment. We have Chinese planes, but they are being manufactured and assembled in Islamabad now. If India can buy planes from France and use them, we can also buy planes from China or Russia or the US, or the UK. They have already admitted that their 3 planes were downed,” he falsely claimed.

When asked again about the specific equipment used in the operation, Asif claimed the jets were shot down in a “dogfight”.

“The Indian planes were downed in the dogfight. Missiles were fired from our planes, and they were shot down. What sort of equipment are you referring to?” he said, struggling to maintain consistency in his narrative.

A Pattern of Embarrassment

This is not the first time Asif has drawn global criticism for his remarks. In a previous interview with Sky News’ Yalda Hakim, he openly admitted that Pakistan had done the “dirty work” for the United States and the West for decades. The statement was made in the context of Pakistan’s role in supporting and training militant groups.

With no substantial evidence backing his bold claims and growing skepticism around Pakistan’s official narrative, Asif’s remarks appear to have done more harm than good — both for his credibility and Pakistan’s image on the world stage.

