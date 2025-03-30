Home
Sunday, March 30, 2025
  Pakistan Detects Polio Virus In Sewage Samples Across 15 Districts

Pakistan Detects Polio Virus In Sewage Samples Across 15 Districts

A recent environmental survey has confirmed the presence of Wild Poliovirus Type 1 (WPV1) in sewage samples collected from 15 districts in Pakistan.

A recent environmental survey has confirmed the presence of Wild Poliovirus Type 1 (WPV1) in sewage samples collected from 15 districts in Pakistan. The findings, reported by ARY News, highlight the ongoing challenge of polio eradication in the country.

Widespread Contamination Across Provinces

The environmental testing, conducted between March 4 and 12, detected poliovirus contamination in sewage systems spanning all four provinces.

In Sindh, the virus was found in nine districts, including Karachi East, South, Korangi, Malir, Larkana, Jamshoro, Ghotki, Kashmore, and Mirpurkhas.

Punjab also reported positive samples from four major districts: Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, and Gujranwala. Additionally, Quetta in Balochistan and Tank in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also showed traces of the virus in their sewage samples.

Rising Number of Positive Samples

While 15 other districts tested negative for the virus, experts remain concerned about the frequency of positive detections. Sources indicate that this is the 12th instance in 2024 where environmental samples have tested positive for polio.

According to ARY News, the total number of positive polio samples this year has already surpassed 130. Additionally, six confirmed polio cases have been reported in Pakistan so far.

New Polio Case in 2025

The fight against polio remains ongoing, as Pakistan recorded another case in 2025. The latest case was reported in Thatta, Sindh, bringing the total provincial count to four and the nationwide total to six, as per the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC).

Polio is a highly contagious disease that can lead to permanent paralysis. While there is no cure, vaccination remains the most effective preventive measure. Health officials emphasize the importance of multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completing the routine immunization schedule for all children under five to ensure strong immunity against the virus.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Hamas Accepts Egyptian Proposal For Hostage Release And Ceasefire Agreement

 

