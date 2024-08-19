Pakistan: Did Imran Khan Have Ties With Former ISI Chief? New Probe REVEALS Shocking Details

New revelations have emerged in an ongoing investigation into the relationship between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and former ISI Director-General Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed.

According to The Express Tribune, sources allege that General Hameed communicated with Imran Khan through Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi. Hameed is said to have shared information with Bushra Bibi in advance, which she would then relay to Imran Khan as if it were divine insight.

When this information later turned out to be accurate, it reportedly strengthened Khan’s belief in his wife’s spiritual abilities, despite it being Hameed who had provided the information.

The investigation took a surprising twist after the former ISI chief’s arrest, with the discovery of an iPhone in Chakwal that allegedly unveiled details of his connection with Imran Khan. According to sources, Bushra Bibi is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated.

MUST READ: Kamala Harris Hits Pennsylvania On Bus Tour Ahead of Democratic National Convention

There are signs that Imran Khan’s wife may be considering cooperating with authorities, potentially offering to testify in exchange for immunity, and distancing herself and her close associate, Farah Gogi, from the ongoing controversies.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Imran Khan expressed that he was not intimidated by the arrest of General Faiz Hameed, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Speaking informally to reporters in Adiala Jail, Khan stated that he would not have called for a judicial commission if he were truly afraid.

On August 12, Pakistan’s military announced the arrest of General Hameed for “multiple instances of violation” of the Army Act following his retirement in December 2022, according to Geo News.

The military also stated that a Field General Court Martial process has been initiated, and Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed is now in military custody.

The action against the former ISI chief was reportedly in response to orders from the Supreme Court, which in 2023 called for an investigation after a petition was filed by Top City, a land development company.

The company accused Hameed and his brother of acquiring several properties and allegedly blackmailing the company’s owner, according to Geo News.

ALSO READ: USA: Sniper’s Shot Hit Trump’s Gunman’s Weapon, Delaying The Attack–Report