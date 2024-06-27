Pakistan District Court Has Denied Imran Khan & Bushra Bibi's '7 Year Jail Suspension pleas', Asserted Marriage As Illegal

On Thursday, a Pakistani district court denied the pleas of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, as well as his wife, Bushra Bibi to suspend their sentences in the unlawful marriage case.

Both were sentenced to 7 years jail with a fine imposition of Rs 5,00,000 each on Feb 3 by Islamabad district and sessions court.

The case was filed against both of them because bibi marrried Imran did second marriage without waiting after the divorce from her first marriage. Usually in muslim law the woman has to wait for some time after divorce or death of the husband.

Additional district and session judge ADSJ Afzal Majoka after hearing the case, concluded the process on Tuesday and ruled the results against them.

The latest development has indeed nullified any hopes of their release from the Adiala Jail at Rawalpindi where they have been jailed. While Khan is slapped with several cases, his wife Bushra faces a couple cases.

In November 2023, Bibi’s ex Khawar Maneka filed the case against her and Imran. Maneka asserted that they married without Bibi noticing the required holding up time of iddat. He mentioned the court to declare the marriage invalid and void.

In 2018, Khan and Bibi married. It was that very year when Khan proceeded to win races and became head of the state.

Bibi was Khan’s otherworldly aide. Nonetheless, the two created friendship for one another during their meetings. Bibi had five kids from her previous marriage. She is the third spouse of ex-pm.

