Pakistan Earthquake Today: 5.3 Magnitude Tremor Jolts Kashmir Region, People Rush Out In Panic | Videos Go Viral

Pakistan hit by 5.3 magnitude earthquake; tremors felt in Kashmir. No damage reported. Viral videos show people fleeing buildings in panic.

On Saturday at around 1 PM, a moderate earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck parts of Pakistan and Kashmir, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremor had a depth of 10 kilometers, with its epicenter located at latitude 33.70 N and longitude 72.43 E, the NCS reported.

The earthquake was felt across several regions, including Srinagar, Jammu, and Shopian, causing sudden panic among residents.

Another Video Emerges as Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Strikes Islamabad, Pakistan #Earthquake https://t.co/7wRxiON0f4 pic.twitter.com/Qq82p2gOrn — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) April 12, 2025

No Casualties Reported But Tremors Trigger Panic

As per PTI, which cited an unnamed official, there have been no reports of casualties or damage to property in the Kashmir valley so far. Despite the absence of physical harm, the tremors triggered fear and confusion, with many people rushing outside to safer spaces.

People gathered on the streets after a 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook chach uazro, Pakistan. The unexpected tremors caused widespread fear, leading many to leave buildings and remain outdoors for safety. #Earthquake #Islamabad #زلزلہ pic.twitter.com/FIrRx9TPdH — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) April 12, 2025

Viral Videos Capture the Shocking Moment

Shortly after the quake, disturbing videos began circulating on social media, showing the frightening moments as the tremors hit.

A short while ago: CCTV footage captures the moment a powerful earthquake struck Islamabad, measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale at a depth of 15 km. The intense tremors sparked fear and panic among residents, leaving many in shock and distress. #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/VCSFwWjKxq — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) April 12, 2025

In above viral video, a man is seen in a grocery store with a child when the ground begins to shake. The camera shakes violently, and the man quickly grabs the child and rushes outside for safety.

Another video shared by the Weather Monitor account shows crowds gathering on the roads. The caption read, “The unexpected tremors caused widespread fear, leading many to leave buildings and remain outdoors for safety.”

Tremors Felt Across Kashmir, Citizens Caught Off Guard

Residents in Kashmir, particularly in Srinagar, Jammu, and Shopian, reported feeling the sudden jolts. Many locals described the experience as terrifying due to the unexpected nature of the quake.

People across these areas were seen leaving their homes, offices, and shops as a precautionary measure, fearing aftershocks.

