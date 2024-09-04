Pakistan EC Excuses Itself From Disclosing Poll Spending Information

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declined to provide information to the Senate's Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declined to provide information to the Senate’s Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs regarding its internal expenses and overall expenditures for the general elections held on February 8.

Senate Committee’s Request

During a session chaired by Senator Mohammad Humayun Mohmand on Tuesday, the Senate body requested details about the salaries of ECP members and employees, as well as travel expenses and overall costs for the February 8 nationwide polls.

ECP’s Response

In response, ECP Secretary Omar Hamid Khan sent a letter to Pakistan’s Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. Khan stated that the Senate committee was exceeding its jurisdiction by questioning ECP expenditures, which are “charged” against the Federal Consolidated Fund. He emphasized that the ECP is an “independent constitutional body” and not subject to the same oversight as ministries, divisions, or other public bodies.

The letter explained, “ECP is not obliged to provide the requisite information,” and noted that the commission neither represents the federal government nor any provincial government, thus falling outside the Senate body’s purview on parliamentary affairs.

Budget and Oversight

Khan further clarified that the ECP’s budget is not included in the Annual Budget Statement as provided in Article 82(1) of the Constitution. Despite this, the ECP expressed willingness to assist the parliamentary body with legislative matters related to election laws and constitutional provisions, as per its defined role.

Senate Body’s Reaction

In response to the letter, Committee Chairman Senator Mohammad Humayun Mohmand criticized the ECP’s stance, suggesting that the commission was implying it was not accountable to the Parliament that established it. Mohmand emphasized that the Senate body, according to the rules, has the power to summon any person, including the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and ECP officials, and to review documents and records.

Senator Mohsin Aziz of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) urged the Senate body to reject the ECP’s letter and reminded members that the commission’s representatives had previously appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Parliamentary Affairs Ministry’s Position

In reply, the parliamentary affairs secretary noted that Pakistan’s Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs is only authorized to handle legislative affairs related to the ECP. The secretary advised seeking further guidance from the Senate Chairman regarding the matter.

Election Costs

In November 2022, the ECP approved a budget of more than Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 47 billion for organizing elections. However, the cost of holding the elections in phases increased from PKR 47.417 billion to PKR 61.805 billion, with an additional PKR 14.388 billion requested from the Finance Ministry in January of the previous year, according to Geo News and The News International.

The elections, held on February 8, were marked by allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services. Voting commenced at 8 am and continued until 5 pm.

