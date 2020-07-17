India accuses Pakistan of blocking two-way trade transit to Afghanistan via Wagah border; restoration of bilateral trade only a mirage of goodwill created on paper, says Ministry of External Affairs.

India said on Thursday that Pakistan is creating a mirage of goodwill by allowing Afghan goods to be exported via Wagah border and was seeking monopolistic transport practices and not allowing Afghanistan two-way transit rights.

“This is another example of Pakistan’s creation of mirage of goodwill. Pakistan is seeking monopolistic transport practices. It is not allowing Afghans two-way transit rights,” MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, said replying to a question on Pakistan allowing the Afghan goods to be exported via Wagah border.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on July 13 that Islamabad has decided to resume Afghan exports through Wagah border crossing from July 15 after implementing COVID-19 related protocols “at the special request of Afghanistan government and with a view to facilitating Afghanistan’s transit trade”.

Pakistan claimed that with this step it has “fulfilled its commitments under Pakistan-Afghan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA). “Pakistan has restored bilateral trade at all border crossing terminals to pre-COVID-19 status.”

In May, Indian Embassy in Afghanistan said that the second consignment of wheat out of the total 75,000 MT from India to Afghanistan has set sail from Kandla Port.

“This humanitarian gesture of the people of India to our Afghan brethren will ensure food security during these difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic. The remaining consignments will follow in the weeks ahead,” it said.

