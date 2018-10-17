Pakistan man executed for raping, killing minor girl: Pakistan on Wednesday executed the convict, Imran Ali for raping and murdering a seven-year-old girl. As per reports, the incident took place earlier this year. The father of the victim had also filed a petition seeking public execution of the convict. However, the petition was rejected by the court.

A man from Pakistan who was arrested on the charges of raping and killing a seven-year-old girl was executed by the Pakistan Jail authorities on Wednesday. The following execution of the Pakistani man took place after a court had dismissed the petition of a public hanging. The father of the victim had earlier filed a petition urging the court to approve the public hanging of the convict f0r raping and killing his minor daughter. The convict was later identified as Imran Ali. As per reports, Ali was arrested by the police from Kasur city which is said to be some 50 kilometres from Lahore.

Imran Ali was accused of raping and murdering a minor Pakistani girl earlier in 2018. After being convicted under rape and murder charges Imran Ali was shifted to Kot Lakhpat Central Jail. On Wednesday morning, the jail authorities executed Imran Ali for raping and killing a minor girl. Ali’s execution was reportedly done in the presence of Magistrate Adil Sarwar and also the father of the victim. As per a report by Dawn, the execution of Imran Ali was also witnessed by the victim’s uncle.

The reports suggest that Imran Ali’s brother and two of his friends had later arrived at the jail with an ambulance. Earlier, on Tuesday, a two-judge bench at Lahore High Court had dismissed the petition filed by the girl’s father. In the petition, the father had sought public execution of the convict.

Reports suggest that Imran Ali was arrested in January almost two weeks after the incident took place. After raping and killing the minor, Imaran Ali disposed off her body in a dump in Kasur. Soon after the matter was reported, the country came out in support of the victim and demanded harsh punishment against the accused.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More