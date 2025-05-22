Home
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Pakistan Expels Indian Diplomat A Day After India Expelled A Pakistani Official

Tensions between India and Pakistan took another sharp turn this week, as both countries expelled each other’s diplomats in a tit-for-tat move. On Thursday, Pakistan announced that it had ordered an Indian High Commission staff member to leave the country

Pakistan Expels Indian Diplomat A Day After India Expelled A Pakistani Official

Tensions between India and Pakistan took a sharp turn this week, as both countries expelled each other's diplomats in a tit-for-tat move.


Tensions between India and Pakistan took another sharp turn this week, as both countries expelled each other’s diplomats in a tit-for-tat move. On Thursday, Pakistan announced that it had ordered an Indian High Commission staff member to leave the country, just a day after India expelled a Pakistani official for alleged involvement in espionage.

This is the second time in just a week that India has expelled a Pakistani diplomat. The latest escalation adds to the already strained relationship between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, especially after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 civilians.

India expels Pakistani diplomat for espionage

On Wednesday, Indian authorities expelled a Pakistani official working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. According to people familiar with the development, the diplomat was accused of espionage-related activities—though no further details were made public.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a statement confirming the action.

“The staffer at the Pakistan mission has been declared ‘persona non grata’ for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status and that he has been given 24 hours to leave India,” the MEA said.

This marks the second such expulsion in a span of just a few days. On May 13, India had expelled another Pakistani official on similar charges.

Pakistan retaliates by expelling Indian diplomat

In response to India’s action, Pakistan took similar steps by expelling an Indian diplomat from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. On Thursday, Pakistan’s Foreign Office issued a statement declaring the Indian staffer “persona non grata.”

“Government of Pakistan has declared a staff member of the High Commission of India, Islamabad, as persona non grata for engaging in activities inconsistent with his privileged status. The concerned official has been directed to leave Pakistan within 24 hours,” the statement said.

Pakistan also summoned the Indian Chargé d’Affaires to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad to formally communicate its decision.

The statement further warned Indian diplomats and staffers to stay within their official boundaries.

“It was stressed that none of the diplomats or staff members of the Indian High Commission should misuse their privileges and status in any manner,” the Foreign Office said.

Rising tensions after Pahalgam terror attack

These diplomatic expulsions come on the heels of serious military tensions triggered by the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people lost their lives. India blamed Pakistan-based terror outfits for the attack.

In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, carrying out precision airstrikes targeting terrorist infrastructure across the Line of Control in both Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan responded by attempting airstrikes on Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian military retaliated forcefully, escalating hostilities between the two countries.

Ceasefire after military-level talks

The military standoff was brought to a halt after both sides held talks on May 10. India and Pakistan’s Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) communicated directly and agreed to stop further military actions.

While the military tension may have paused, diplomatic relations remain on edge. The recent expulsions suggest that both countries are continuing to engage in aggressive signalling through diplomatic channels.

