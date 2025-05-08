Home
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Pakistan F-16 Shot Down – Why Pakistan Can't Use F-16s Against India During War

An F-16 fighter jet of the Pakistan Air Force was shot down by an Indian surface-to-air missile system near its home base in Punjab, following Pakistan’s failed attempt to strike Jammu. This incident raises new questions about the future use of F-16s in India-Pakistan conflicts amid US-imposed restrictions on their deployment.

Pakistan F-16 Shot Down – Why Pakistan Can’t Use F-16s Against India During War

An F-16 jet from Pakistan was shot down by India’s missile system, highlighting the future challenges of using F-16s amid US restrictions.


An F-16 fighter jet from the Pakistan Air Force was shot down by an Indian surface-to-air missile system. The jet had taken off from Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase and was downed near its home base in Punjab. This incident follows Pakistan’s failed attempt to strike Jammu with drones and missiles.

F-16s in the India-Pakistan Conflict

The F-16, a key part of Pakistan’s airpower, is a US-made aircraft delivered in the late 1980s. It has undergone multiple upgrades over the years and has been involved in significant moments of India-Pakistan air combat, including the 2019 Balakot airstrikes. During that event, Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shot down a Pakistani F-16, marking the first aerial dogfight between the two nations in over four decades.

Pakistan’s air force operates more than 410 combat aircraft, with the F-16 being a significant portion of that fleet. However, the continued use of these jets has come under scrutiny due to restrictions placed by the United States.

US Restrictions on F-16 Use

The United States, which supplied the F-16s, has imposed strict conditions on their use. Under End-User Agreements, the jets were intended for counter-terrorism operations, primarily in Afghanistan, and were not to be used in conflicts between nations, particularly against India. Violating these conditions could lead to the suspension of maintenance contracts, withholding of spare parts, or even sanctions.

In 2019, Pakistan was accused of using its F-16s in airstrikes against Indian military targets. While no formal action was taken by the US, the incident highlighted the risks of using the aircraft in operations against India.

The Shift Toward Chinese Jets

Given the political and diplomatic risks associated with using the F-16s in future conflicts, Pakistan is unlikely to rely on them. Instead, Pakistan has increasingly turned to its fleet of Chinese-made J-10C Vigorous Dragon jets. These aircraft, equipped with advanced radar and long-range missiles, are seen as a counter to India’s Rafale jets. With 25-30 J-10Cs in operation, Pakistan is strengthening its airpower while avoiding reliance on US-made jets.

Filed under

F-16 Operation Sindoor Pakistan

