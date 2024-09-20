In Pakistan, a delay in government funding for a new advanced passport printing machine has created a severe problem, with approximately 8,00,000 people waiting for their passports, according to Daily Pakistan.

Despite placing an order and finalising a tender, the Finance Division has not yet released the PKR 2.9 billion needed, resulting in a substantial backlog, Daily Pakistan reported.

Although the backlog once exceeded 1.5 million, it has since been reduced. However, the Passport and Immigration Department, which generates between PKR 50 and 51 billion annually, is struggling to meet demand due to the lack of a new machine, according to Daily Pakistan.

Department officials have expressed frustration, highlighting that despite their significant revenue contributions, they have not received the necessary funds to address the rising demand for passports.

“We receive between 72,000 and 75,000 applications each day but can only process 22,000, leaving many applicants in limbo,” a senior official told Daily Pakistan on the condition of anonymity.

The situation is further complicated by import restrictions that hinder the acquisition of crucial equipment. Although the legal processes are complete and an order has been placed, bureaucratic delays are obstructing the purchase of the new machine. This delay has created considerable challenges for individuals in urgent need of passports; however, the department remains hopeful that conditions will improve once the new equipment is installed, Daily Pakistan reported.

Meanwhile, another report by the Henley Passport Index indicates that for the fourth consecutive year, the Pakistani passport has ranked as the fourth least favourable in the world.

This index ranks the travel documents of 199 countries based on the number of destinations their holders can access without prior visa requirements. Pakistan’s passport shares the 100th spot with Yemen, offering visa-free access to 33 countries. This positions it higher only than Iraq (101), Syria (102), and Afghanistan (103), a ranking that has remained unchanged from the previous year.

