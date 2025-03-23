Home
  Pakistan Foils Border Infiltration, Kills 16 Khwarij Terrorists In Counter-Attack

Pakistani security forces successfully intercepted and eliminated 16 Khwarij terrorists attempting to infiltrate the country from the Pak-Afghan border.

Pakistani security forces successfully intercepted and eliminated 16 Khwarij terrorists attempting to infiltrate the country from the Pak-Afghan border. The swift counter-operation, reported by ARY News and based on information from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), reinforced Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding its territorial integrity.

Foiled Infiltration Attempt in North Waziristan

The infiltration attempt occurred in the Ghulam Khan Kaley region of North Waziristan, where terrorists tried to cross into Pakistani territory. However, security forces swiftly neutralized the threat, preventing any breaches along the border. The ISPR emphasized the military’s prompt response as a key factor in averting potential terrorist activity.

In a statement, the military reiterated its calls for the Afghan interim government to prevent the use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan. “Islamabad expects Kabul to fulfil its responsibilities in this regard and take decisive action to curb cross-border militant activities,” the statement stressed, as reported by ARY News.

Police Repel Terrorist Attack in Lakki Marwat

In another significant security operation, police forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district successfully defended the Pezo police station against an armed assault. The attackers, heavily armed terrorists, attempted to storm the facility but were met with effective resistance from officers on duty, forcing them to retreat. Fortunately, no casualties were reported among security personnel.

Multiple Cross-Border Attacks Prevented

Meanwhile, security forces also thwarted an attack on the Lakhani border post near the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border. This marked the second attack within 24 hours and the third major incident within a week. Reports indicated that 20 to 25 terrorists, equipped with advanced weaponry, including rocket launchers, launched the assault. However, security personnel effectively countered the threat using thermal imaging cameras, detecting and retaliating against the attackers before they could inflict significant damage, ARY News reported.

Pakistan’s security forces remain vigilant against such threats, reinforcing their determination to prevent terrorist incursions and ensure national safety.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Gaza's Largest Hospital Hit By Israeli Airstrike, Health Ministry Says

 

Ghulam Khan Kaley Khwarij Terrorists Lakki Marwat North Waziristan Pakistan

