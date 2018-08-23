Speaking to media on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said that their country was hopeful that it will win the case against alleged Indian spy at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The ICJ will hear the matter for a week in February 2019.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while addressing media in Multan city on Thursday said that the country was hopeful that it will win the case against alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The ICJ in its previous ruling had directed Pakistan to take any action against Kulbhushan Jadhav until the final hearing in the court. The ICJ will next hear the matter in February 2019.

Speaking to media in Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that they have solid evidence against Kulbhushan Jadhav and were hopeful that they will win the case in the ICJ. He said that they will try their best to present their stance in an effective manner before the ICJ.

Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court in April 2017 after he was allegedly framed on charges of terrorism and spying for India’s intelligence agency.

Pakistan’s foreign minister remarks have come after the International Court of Justice said that it will hear the matter for a week in February 2019. He said that the country will now move forward under the leadership of new Prime Minister Imran Khan and also mentioned that the country will should be ready for some bitter decisions.

Also Read: Atal Kalash Yatra: Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s family looks for autos after the programme in Gwalior

After Pakistan sentenced a death penalty to Kulbhushan Jadhav, India had moved the ICJ against the case. During the previous hearing, hearing the arguments of both the sides, ICJ asked Pakistan not to execute until the final hearing.

Previously, as a humanitarian gesture, after several requests from India, Pakistan had allowed Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife and mother to meet him in Pakistan.

Also Read: RSS Malayalam mouthpiece removes editorial that slammed Centre over Kerala floods

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More