Pakistan’s Genetic Challenge Explained: What Science Says About Cousin Marriages And Inherited Disorders

Marriage between cousins, also known as consanguineous marriage, remains a common cultural practice in several parts of the world, particularly in South Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. Pakistan’s cousin marriage rate is one of the highest in the world with different studies concluding that over 60% of marriages in Pakistan are inter-cousin marriages, often first cousins. These unions are generally sought after because of cultural norms, family bonds, economic factors and social security, but have also raised the profile of scientists and public health professionals due to concerns over their potential long-term effects on genetic health. A central question is whether familial marriage can impact children’s lives in the future and lead to a higher risk of inherited diseases.

What Does Genetic Science Say?

By genetic science, each of us has a number of recessive gene mutations, which usually do not lead to health problems, as they are balanced by a healthy gene. When two closely related people have children, however, the chance is increased that both parents can be carriers of the same recessive mutation of a common ancestor. When both parents pass on the mutation, a child has a greater risk of inheriting a genetic disorder. They may have a metabolic disorder, a blood disorder, deafness, vision problems, intellectual disability, or some rare congenital conditions. While scientists note cousin marriage does not necessarily cause problems, the chances are greater than between unrelated people.

Rare Genetic Diseases Especially in children

This has been repeatedly reported in Pakistan through research. According to reports, Inherited diseases have been reported to be higher than usual in communities where cousin marriages are practised for many generations. Consanguineous marriages have been seen to be associated with an increased incidence of rare genetic diseases especially in children. In Pakistan, inherited disorders are common problems at hospital and genetic clinics as they are more common in families where relatives are married. There have also been studies that have identified higher levels of infant mortality, birth defects and chronic genetic diseases in areas where inter-family marriage has been practiced for long. The results have spurred health professionals to raise awareness of genetic risk and respect culture.

Is This Problem Only Exclusive To Pakistan?

This problem is not exclusive to Pakistan. This public health issue has been seen in multiple countries of Asia and the Middle East and has resulted in policies being put in place that seek to mitigate genetic risk. Currently, genetic testing is used in several countries to assess couples to determine if they share certain inherited mutations, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. These programs do not always prevent marriage but do give the families information about health issues they are aware of before having children. In certain situations, genetic counseling assists couples in grasping the medical choices available, such as early diagnosis and prevention strategies.

How can the impact of inherited diseases be reduced?

The genetic testing has also revolutionized the management of inherited disorders due to its improvement. There are hundreds of recessive genetic disorders that can be detected by relatively simple laboratory testing which is called screening. Experts across the public health community believe that there is a tremendous opportunity to decrease the impact of inherited disease without disrupting cultural practices through awareness, education and access to genetic counseling. Where cousin marriages are still prevalent, medical practitioners are beginning to pay greater attention to ensuring that informed choice is being made instead of actively discouraging the practice. This method aims to support the social norms while upholding the interests of future generations from avoidable health issues.

What Is the Scientific Consensus on Cousin Marriages?

At last, there is a scientific consensus that cousin marriages could have negative consequences on the likelihood of inherited genetic disorders, especially when repeated with many generations of the same family. But genetics is just one of a multifaceted social and cultural problem. There are several ways to lower risks: public awareness campaigns, genetic counseling, newborn screening programs, and available health care services. With Pakistan and other Asian nations going through a process of modernization in the healthcare system, experts feel that the integration of scientific knowledge with community engagement is the best way to protect future generations while maintaining the traditional norms of families.

Also Read: Who Is Gaurav Chopra? 19-Year-Old Indian-Origin Student Arrested In Texas Triple Murder Case