Pakistan’s Genetic Challenge Explained: What Science Says About Cousin Marriages And Inherited Disorders

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return gaurav chopra AI breakthroughs imd diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price angus gunn saves vs morocco alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return gaurav chopra AI breakthroughs imd diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price angus gunn saves vs morocco alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return gaurav chopra AI breakthroughs imd diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price angus gunn saves vs morocco alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return gaurav chopra AI breakthroughs imd diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price angus gunn saves vs morocco alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return gaurav chopra AI breakthroughs imd diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price angus gunn saves vs morocco alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return gaurav chopra AI breakthroughs imd diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price angus gunn saves vs morocco alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return gaurav chopra AI breakthroughs imd diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price angus gunn saves vs morocco alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return gaurav chopra AI breakthroughs imd diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price angus gunn saves vs morocco alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Pakistan’s Genetic Challenge Explained: What Science Says About Cousin Marriages And Inherited Disorders

Pakistan’s Genetic Challenge Explained: What Science Says About Cousin Marriages And Inherited Disorders

Cousin marriages, especially common in Pakistan and parts of the Middle East and South Asia, increase the likelihood of inherited genetic disorders because closely related parents may carry the same recessive gene mutations. Studies show higher rates of birth defects, infant mortality, and rare diseases in such communities, though the risk varies and is not guaranteed in every case.

Pakistan's Genetic Challenge Explained: What Science Says About Cousin Marriages And Inherited Disorders (AI Generated Image)
Pakistan's Genetic Challenge Explained: What Science Says About Cousin Marriages And Inherited Disorders (AI Generated Image)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: Sat 2026-06-20 12:10 IST

Marriage between cousins, also known as consanguineous marriage, remains a common cultural practice in several parts of the world, particularly in South Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. Pakistan’s cousin marriage rate is one of the highest in the world with different studies concluding that over 60% of marriages in Pakistan are inter-cousin marriages, often first cousins. These unions are generally sought after because of cultural norms, family bonds, economic factors and social security, but have also raised the profile of scientists and public health professionals due to concerns over their potential long-term effects on genetic health. A central question is whether familial marriage can impact children’s lives in the future and lead to a higher risk of inherited diseases.

What Does Genetic Science Say? 

By genetic science, each of us has a number of recessive gene mutations, which usually do not lead to health problems, as they are balanced by a healthy gene. When two closely related people have children, however, the chance is increased that both parents can be carriers of the same recessive mutation of a common ancestor. When both parents pass on the mutation, a child has a greater risk of inheriting a genetic disorder. They may have a metabolic disorder, a blood disorder, deafness, vision problems, intellectual disability, or some rare congenital conditions. While scientists note cousin marriage does not necessarily cause problems, the chances are greater than between unrelated people.

Rare Genetic Diseases Especially in children

This has been repeatedly reported in Pakistan through research. According to reports, Inherited diseases have been reported to be higher than usual in communities where cousin marriages are practised for many generations. Consanguineous marriages have been seen to be associated with an increased incidence of rare genetic diseases especially in children. In Pakistan, inherited disorders are common problems at hospital and genetic clinics as they are more common in families where relatives are married. There have also been studies that have identified higher levels of infant mortality, birth defects and chronic genetic diseases in areas where inter-family marriage has been practiced for long. The results have spurred health professionals to raise awareness of genetic risk and respect culture.

You Might Be Interested In

Is This Problem Only Exclusive To Pakistan?

This problem is not exclusive to Pakistan. This public health issue has been seen in multiple countries of Asia and the Middle East and has resulted in policies being put in place that seek to mitigate genetic risk. Currently, genetic testing is used in several countries to assess couples to determine if they share certain inherited mutations, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. These programs do not always prevent marriage but do give the families information about health issues they are aware of before having children. In certain situations, genetic counseling assists couples in grasping the medical choices available, such as early diagnosis and prevention strategies.

How can the impact of inherited diseases be reduced?

The genetic testing has also revolutionized the management of inherited disorders due to its improvement. There are hundreds of recessive genetic disorders that can be detected by relatively simple laboratory testing which is called screening. Experts across the public health community believe that there is a tremendous opportunity to decrease the impact of inherited disease without disrupting cultural practices through awareness, education and access to genetic counseling. Where cousin marriages are still prevalent, medical practitioners are beginning to pay greater attention to ensuring that informed choice is being made instead of actively discouraging the practice. This method aims to support the social norms while upholding the interests of future generations from avoidable health issues.

What Is the Scientific Consensus on Cousin Marriages?

At last, there is a scientific consensus that cousin marriages could have negative consequences on the likelihood of inherited genetic disorders, especially when repeated with many generations of the same family. But genetics is just one of a multifaceted social and cultural problem. There are several ways to lower risks: public awareness campaigns, genetic counseling, newborn screening programs, and available health care services. With Pakistan and other Asian nations going through a process of modernization in the healthcare system, experts feel that the integration of scientific knowledge with community engagement is the best way to protect future generations while maintaining the traditional norms of families.

Also Read: Who Is Gaurav Chopra? 19-Year-Old Indian-Origin Student Arrested In Texas Triple Murder Case

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan’s Genetic Challenge Explained: What Science Says About Cousin Marriages And Inherited Disorders
Tags: Cousin Marriages And Inherited Disorders PakistanCousin Marriages PakistanPakistan Cousin MarriagesPakistan Cousin Marriages And Inherited DisordersPakistan Genetic Challenge Explained

RELATED News

'They Do As I Say': Trump Claims Strong Influence Over Israel

Trump Unveils Qatar-Gifted Boeing 747

US Court Rejects Biden's Attempt To Block Release Of Old Audio Recordings

Mojtaba Khamenei Distanced Himself From US-Iran Negotiation

Israel And Hezbollah Agreed To Ceasefire

LATEST NEWS

Priyanka Chopra-Angelina Jolie Collaboration Confirmed: Here’s What We Know So Far

FIFA World Cup 2026 Results: Ten-Man Paraguay Knock Turkey Out as Matias Galarza’s Fastest Goal Seals 1-0 Victory

James Burrows, Acclaimed Friends Director Dies At 85

Accenture's Weak FY27 Outlook: Indian IT Stocks And Outlook Explained

Peddi Box Office Collections Day 16: Ram Charan Starrer Enters Third Week With A Dip, Nears Rs 325 Crore Mark

NEET UG Re-Test Row: Nagpur Student Allotted Exam Centre in UAE | Here's What Happened Next

Khan Sir Gets Interim Relief in Coaching Institute Firing Case

What Is Religious Conversion? Process, Legal Framework in India, and When It Becomes a Criminal Offense

ITR Filing 2026: Is ITR Filing Mandatory? Here’s What Every Taxpayer Should Know

Prabhu Deva Welcomes the MG M9 – Presidential Limousine by MG SELECT

Pakistan’s Genetic Challenge Explained: What Science Says About Cousin Marriages And Inherited Disorders

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan’s Genetic Challenge Explained: What Science Says About Cousin Marriages And Inherited Disorders

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan’s Genetic Challenge Explained: What Science Says About Cousin Marriages And Inherited Disorders
Pakistan’s Genetic Challenge Explained: What Science Says About Cousin Marriages And Inherited Disorders
Pakistan’s Genetic Challenge Explained: What Science Says About Cousin Marriages And Inherited Disorders
Pakistan’s Genetic Challenge Explained: What Science Says About Cousin Marriages And Inherited Disorders

QUICK LINKS