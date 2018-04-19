Pakistan’s most popular TV station – GEO TV has been allowed to go back on air after negotiating with the military representatives. The channel is barred from showcasing any news story on the ongoing trials of ousted PM Nawaz Sharif corruption case. Political pundits believe that with such impositions the military is trying to prevent PML-N to gain power in the region.

In a fresh turn of events, Pakistan’s largest TV station, Geo TV, is all set to go back on air. The channel will be aired by some major cable operators. This development came after Geo TV agreed with the military demands to make amendments in its political and social coverage. According to a person, who wished to remain anonymous, the station went off the air in March due to its ‘favourable’ coverage on ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and its criticism of the Supreme Court’s order and the ‘establishment’. Notably, the ‘establishment’ is a commonly used euphemism for the military in Pakistan. Reportedly, the military officials were allegedly forcing the channel to cease anti-government coverage.

As per the documents received by Reuters regarding the negotiation, the television station is barred from airing any news story covering the ongoing corruption trial on former PM Nawaz Sharif that helps to build a narrative that he and his children are innocent. Denying the claims, a Geo spokesperson said, “Our network will always strive to provide both sides of the story and an independent editorial policy for which it has suffered in every regime, military and civilian. If we ever surrender on that independence we would rather shut down the channel ourselves.”

Political experts believe that such impositions by the military on the Geo TV channel are a signal that they are preventing Sharif’s political party – PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) from retaining its parliamentary majority in the upcoming general elections.

They also believe that the major reason for the military to oppose Sharif is because as Prime Minister he was attempting to assert civilian authority over the army. Last year, the Supreme Court removed Sharif from office over an unreported income. Moreover, he has been barred for life from holding public office by the court.

Sharif and his family are also facing trial by an anti-corruption court over accusations they improperly used offshore companies to buy properties outside Pakistan in the 1990s without accounting for the source of the funds. A verdict by the court is expected to come next month.

