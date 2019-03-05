Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has drawn massive flak from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government following his controversial remarks against the Hindus. The report dates back to February 24, 2019, when Chohan referred to Hindus as "cow urine-drinking people" during a press conference at an event in Lahore.

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has drawn massive flak from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government following his controversial remarks against the Hindus. The report dates back to February 24, 2019, when Chohan referred to Hindus as “cow urine-drinking people” during a press conference at an event in Lahore. A Pakistan channel, Samaa news agency, had also quoted the minister referring to Indians as idol-worshippers.

Responding to India’s claim that it will avenge the killings in Pulwama terror attack, Chohan claimed that what Muslims have, Hindus can’t have. Reports suggested that Chohan clearly mixed up Indians with Hindus, which hurt the sentiments of the religious community.

“We are Muslims and we have a flag, the flag of Maula Alia’s bravery, and flag of Hazrat Umara’s valour. You don’t have that flag; it isn’t in your hands,” Chohan was quoted saying.

Earlier on Monday, the video of his deprecatory remarks went viral online that landed him into a huge social media face-off. Several Twitter users along with senior PTI users were seen condemning his remarks while others asked for his resignation.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari tweeted that no one has the right to attack anyone. Reiterating PM Imran Khan’s call for tolerance and respect, Mazari said that even Pakistan’s Hindu citix=zens have also sacrificed their lives for the country.

Absolutely condemn this. No one has the right to attack anyone else's religion. Our Hindu citizens have given sacrifices for their country. Our PM's msg is always of tolerance & respect & we cannot condone any form of bigotry or spread of religious hatred. https://t.co/uOTeyEg4Pb — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) March 4, 2019

Pakistani human rights activist Kapil Dev also condemned the Punjab minister. He tweeted that there were millions of Hindus living in Pakistan and even Chohan’s own party had Hindu lawmakers.

We are 4 million #Hindus in Pakistan. I repeat. We are 4 million Hindus in #Pakistan. — Kapil Dev (@KDSindhi) March 4, 2019

While condemning Chohan’s remarks, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque termed his remarks as derogatory and insulting. He added that the PTI government would not tolerate nonsense from a senior member of the govt or from anyone.

The derogatory and insulting remarks against the Hindu community by Fayyaz Chohan the Punjab Info Minister demand strict action. PTI govt will not tolerate this nonsense from a senior member of the govt or from anyone. Action will be taken after consulting the Chief Minister. — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) March 4, 2019

