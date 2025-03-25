Pakistan Govt Panel Weighs Options For Deporting Illegal Immigrants Amid Growing Concerns

A high-level government panel, led by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, convened on Monday to review key national security concerns.

These included the deportation of illegal immigrants, human smuggling, organised begging, and the digitisation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Dawn reported.

This strategic meeting underscores the government’s commitment to tackling these pressing issues through comprehensive policy reforms.

Strengthening Legal Frameworks for Deportation

The panel, known as the Harden the State Committee, has been tasked with formulating and implementing legal mechanisms to address these challenges effectively.

This marked the committee’s second session since its establishment on January 28, following directives issued during the Apex Committee meeting on January 3.

Notably, the meeting took place just a week before the government’s deadline for undocumented foreigners to voluntarily leave the country.

Officials reaffirmed their commitment to executing the expulsion plan in line with national policy and security considerations.

Sources familiar with the discussions revealed that significant focus was placed on enforcement strategies for removing illegal immigrants and dismantling human trafficking networks.

Additionally, the meeting deliberated on imposing stricter penalties for professional beggars exploiting the system.

Enhancing National Security Through Digital Reforms

A key topic on the agenda was the digitisation of the FBR, a move aimed at enhancing transparency, efficiency, and financial oversight through advanced technological solutions.

Authorities stressed the importance of modernising the system to prevent financial irregularities and improve governance.

The panel comprises senior officials from the interior and petroleum divisions, the FBR chairman, and representatives from intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

These include the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Military Operations Directorate, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and provincial counterterrorism departments, ensuring a multi-faceted approach to national security challenges.

Countdown to Compliance: Intensified Efforts Underway

With the deadline for voluntary departure fast approaching, the government is ramping up efforts to ensure smooth implementation of expulsion policies.

Authorities are also addressing broader security concerns linked to illegal migration and organised crime.

They remain resolute in their mission to uphold national security and maintain law and order across the country.

(With Inputs from ANI)

