Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Pakistan Govt Panel Weighs Options For Deporting Illegal Immigrants Amid Growing Concerns

Pakistan Govt Panel Weighs Options For Deporting Illegal Immigrants Amid Growing Concerns

A high-level government panel, led by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, convened on Monday to review key national security concerns.

Pakistan Govt Panel Weighs Options For Deporting Illegal Immigrants Amid Growing Concerns

Pakistan Govt Panel Weighs Options For Deporting Illegal Immigrants Amid Growing Concerns


A high-level government panel, led by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, convened on Monday to review key national security concerns.

These included the deportation of illegal immigrants, human smuggling, organised begging, and the digitisation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Dawn reported.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This strategic meeting underscores the government’s commitment to tackling these pressing issues through comprehensive policy reforms.

Strengthening Legal Frameworks for Deportation

The panel, known as the Harden the State Committee, has been tasked with formulating and implementing legal mechanisms to address these challenges effectively.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This marked the committee’s second session since its establishment on January 28, following directives issued during the Apex Committee meeting on January 3.

Notably, the meeting took place just a week before the government’s deadline for undocumented foreigners to voluntarily leave the country.

Officials reaffirmed their commitment to executing the expulsion plan in line with national policy and security considerations.

Sources familiar with the discussions revealed that significant focus was placed on enforcement strategies for removing illegal immigrants and dismantling human trafficking networks.

Additionally, the meeting deliberated on imposing stricter penalties for professional beggars exploiting the system.

Enhancing National Security Through Digital Reforms

A key topic on the agenda was the digitisation of the FBR, a move aimed at enhancing transparency, efficiency, and financial oversight through advanced technological solutions.

Authorities stressed the importance of modernising the system to prevent financial irregularities and improve governance.

The panel comprises senior officials from the interior and petroleum divisions, the FBR chairman, and representatives from intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

These include the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Military Operations Directorate, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and provincial counterterrorism departments, ensuring a multi-faceted approach to national security challenges.

Countdown to Compliance: Intensified Efforts Underway

With the deadline for voluntary departure fast approaching, the government is ramping up efforts to ensure smooth implementation of expulsion policies.

Authorities are also addressing broader security concerns linked to illegal migration and organised crime.

They remain resolute in their mission to uphold national security and maintain law and order across the country.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Millions In Family Investments: Xi Jinping’s Relatives Benefit From Political Connections, Says US Report

 

Filed under

dEPORTATION Illegal Immigrates Mohsin Naqvi Pakistan

Every zodiac sign has its

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice
The New York Giants secur

Russell Wilson Joins New York Giants on One-Year Deal Worth Up to $21 Million
The BJP government in Del

‘Bullet Speed Development’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Sets A Clear Vision For Infrastructure Expansion Under...
newsx

Signal Chat Leak: Mike Waltz Takes Responsibility For Exposing Trump Officials’ Yemen Strike Plans
Sudiksha Konanki

Did Sudiksha Konanki Drown In Dominican Republic Ocean? False Viral Video Stirs Apprehension | Watch
newsx

Alexander Lukashenko Sworn In For Seventh Term As Belarus President Amid Controversy
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Russell Wilson Joins New York Giants on One-Year Deal Worth Up to $21 Million

Russell Wilson Joins New York Giants on One-Year Deal Worth Up to $21 Million

‘Bullet Speed Development’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Sets A Clear Vision For Infrastructure Expansion Under Delhi Budget 2025

‘Bullet Speed Development’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Sets A Clear Vision For Infrastructure Expansion Under...

Signal Chat Leak: Mike Waltz Takes Responsibility For Exposing Trump Officials’ Yemen Strike Plans

Signal Chat Leak: Mike Waltz Takes Responsibility For Exposing Trump Officials’ Yemen Strike Plans

Did Sudiksha Konanki Drown In Dominican Republic Ocean? False Viral Video Stirs Apprehension | Watch

Did Sudiksha Konanki Drown In Dominican Republic Ocean? False Viral Video Stirs Apprehension | Watch

Entertainment

When BTS’ Kim Taehyung Set The Internet On Fire With His Transformation

When BTS’ Kim Taehyung Set The Internet On Fire With His Transformation

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Final Destination Returns After 14 Years With New Trailer, Fans Say This Is What We Need

Final Destination Returns After 14 Years With New Trailer, Fans Say This Is What We

Have You Seen Actor Manoj Bharathiraja’s Daughters? See Photos Of The Late Actor’s Family

Have You Seen Actor Manoj Bharathiraja’s Daughters? See Photos Of The Late Actor’s Family

Who Is Manoj Bharathiraja Wife? Know About His Family, Films, And Career

Who Is Manoj Bharathiraja Wife? Know About His Family, Films, And Career

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk