Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Pakistan Grants 1,900+ Visas To Indian Sikhs Pilgrims Ahead Of Baisakhi Festivities

Earlier on April 7, the Pakistan High Commission said that it received a representative delegation of pilgrims ahead of the festival of Baisakhi.

Pakistan Grants 1,900+ Visas To Indian Sikhs Pilgrims Ahead Of Baisakhi Festivities


Over 1900 Indian pilgrims have received visas from Pakistan to visit religious places on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas. The pilgrims expressed happiness upon being able to visit religious places.

“We will be visiting Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Panja Sahib and other religious places in Pakistan. It is a ten-day trip beginning 10th April,” a Sikh pilgrim said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier on April 7, the Pakistan High Commission said that it received a representative delegation of pilgrims ahead of the festival of Baisakhi.
The High Commission stated that “the Govt. of Pakistan will issue over 6500 for the Baisakhi celebrations.”

“In connection with the upcoming Baisakhi festival,@PakinIndia received a representative delegation of yatrees today. Extending his felicitations on the occasion,Cd’A @Saadawarraich announced that the Govt. of Pakistan will issue over 6500 for the Baisakhi celebrations”, the Pakistan High Commision said in a post on X.

The High Commission said in another post, “The step is reflective of Pakistan’s commitment to promote and facilitate travel to sacred and holy places of pilgrimage in Pakistan: Saad Ahmad Warraich.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation during his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ program on March 30, extended his greetings as the country starts its vibrant month of multiple festivals.

The Prime Minister highlighted how such festivals underline the country’s unity in diversity.

Extending his greetings for the upcoming festivals, the PM added, “These festivals happen at different parts of the country, but these show how unity is woven in the diversity of India, we must keep strengthening this feeling of unity.”

“Today is the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of the month of Chaitra, today marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri, also beginning Indian New Year, Vikram Samvat is starting. I have many of your letters in front of me, some of which are from Bihar, some from Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat , people have sent their mann ki baat in various ways. I wish to read some of the messages,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister read the multiple letters in various languages addressed to him wishing him on the occasion of Ugadi, Sansar Padwa, Gudi Padwa, Hindu New year among other festivals.”You must have understood that these messages are in different languages, but do you know the reason for it? That is what I want to talk to you about. Today and in the next few days new year is starting in different states across the country, so people have sent me wishes in different languages,” he added.

(Inputs from ANI)

