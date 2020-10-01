Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked relevant authorities to take steps to bring back PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif from London.A Pakistani court reprimanded the former Prime Minister and the Pakistani Muslim League (N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for not appearing in the court before going abroad.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has requested that significant specialists to find a way to bring back PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif from London and to guarantee that he faces the corruption cases forthcoming against him in the courts, as per a media report on Wednesday.The choice was taken at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the Dawn News detailed, citing a Cabinet part whose character was not uncovered.Khan requested that the specialists seek after the issue overwhelmingly, the paper said.

As indicated by the Cabinet part, the administration had prior sent a solicitation to the British government for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) pioneer’s bringing home. Nonetheless, it would again send a new application now.Other than an ordinary application, a conventional solicitation for his removal would likewise be made. Despite the fact that we have no removal deal with the United Kingdom, needed individuals can be localized under uncommon courses of action as we had additionally given over certain individuals to the UK, the part said.

A court here has slammed former Prime Minister and Pakistani Muslim League (N) supremo Nawaz Sharif over his failure to appear before the court after permission was granted to fly abroad to get medical treatment in November last year.”Accused [Sharif] knows that he went abroad after defeating the system. He must be laughing at the system while sitting abroad. It’s shameful conduct by the accused,” Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune. This comes after Sharif on Wednesday had said that he has been informed that “someone else” was running the Parliament, instead of its members.

ALSO READ: India has culture of living in harmony with nature: Prakash Javadekar at UN

“People tell me that someone else is running the Parliament. Other people come and give directions about the day’s agenda and voting on bills etc,” he said while virtually addressing a meeting of its party from the United Kingdom.

Pakistan has fast-tracked the process to bring back PML-N leader from London, where he had been staying since November 2019 on medical grounds.Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday tasked relevant authorities with bringing back Sharif at the earliest. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting where the PM also issued the directive to pursue the matter vigorously.

Last week, the IHC Tuesday came down heavily on the Imran Khan-led government that it allowed Sharif to go abroad without informing the court and it was up to the dispensation to take steps for ensuring the latter’s return to the country.Additional Attorney General Tariq Mehmood Khokhar told a bench comprising Justices Aamer Farooq and Mohsin Akhtar Kayani that Pakistan’s Foreign Office implemented the court-issued non-bailable arrest warrants without delay through the Pakistan High Commission in the UK on September 17, Geo News reported.

ALSO READ: Inter-State Treasure Trove gang behind Nandi idol desecration arrested