Pakistan: #niazidestroyinghealthcare is currently trending on Twitter in Pakistan following the outbreak of dengue and protests of medical professionals. The twitter users have alleged that the situation in the healthcare sector has worsened under Prime Minister Imran Khan's government.

Pakistan: Many Pakistanis may have hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) but the same people have slammed Khan for the crisis in the healthcare sector across the country. The topic is even trending on Twitter with netizens criticizing ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led.

Under the #NiaziDestroyingHealthcare, the slam Khan for failing to provide basic healthcare facilities to the population. You might be wondering why Niazi has been added in the trend. Well, it is because Khan’s last name is Niazi. The trend comes at a time when the dengue pandemic has engulfed Pakistan with thousands of people who have been diagnosed with the virus. The mosquito-borne disease has killed thousands in the country in the past many years.

The social media users said that from the dengue outbreak to removing free medical facilities at government hospitals, Khan’s government has miserably failed in the public health sector. Some users said that the deadly disease was earlier controlled by Khan’s predecessors but his alleged incompetence has proved disastrous. Other netizens also complain about the lack of facilities in education and other vital sectors.

Earlier, police baton-charged and used tear-gas shelling to disperse doctors’ protests at the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar. Several doctors were arrested. The protest comes in the wake of the passing of Regional and District Health Authorities Act that doctors say is nothing short of privatization of government hospitals.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is undergoing a severe economic crisis. Despite IMF, Saudi Arabia and China have supported given loans to Pakistan. Meanwhile, Pakistan has shifted all its focus towards India and Kashmir while trying to get the world support. At the recent UNGA session, Pakistan premier spoke about Kashmir for more than 20 minutes. The situation between India and Pakistan escalated after the dilution of Article 370.

Here are some of the tweets:

Niazi destroying image, status and cause of the country

No healthcare

No attention toward education

No infrastructure

Defaming institutions by wrong use

Unable to protect kashmir existing status

No action and no strategy on kashmir#NiaziDestroyingHealthcare — Faiz Subhani (@08faizsubhani) October 2, 2019

From dengue outbreak in Pakistan to stopping free medicines for general and cancer patients to the ruthless crackdown on doctors, Niazi has failed miserably in public health sector. #NiaziDestroyingHealthcare — Atif Rauf (@Atifrauf79) October 2, 2019

Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid acknowledged the failure of his ministry.#NiaziDestroyingHealthcare pic.twitter.com/QpSCUaDjdf — Syed Wajid Ali Shah (@WajidShahPAK) October 2, 2019

All hospitals and private ckinics are closed due to poor policies of incompetant govt#NiaziDestroyingHealthcare pic.twitter.com/4vCY0RYpoq — Dr Suhail Ahmad (@suhail_yda) October 2, 2019

Top trend in Pakistan #NiaziDestroyingHealthcare. My question is where is @PTIofficial social media team? Have you got any shame? If volunteers don't defend PM Khan then this is what will happen. You're working just for your salary. PTI official team is full of idiots pic.twitter.com/OZEBmh7tus — Faisal Khan 🇵🇰 (@Faisal__kp1) October 2, 2019

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App