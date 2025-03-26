Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Pakistan, IMF Reach Staff-Level Agreement On $7 Billion EFF, $1.3 Billion RSF

Pakistan, IMF Reach Staff-Level Agreement On $7 Billion EFF, $1.3 Billion RSF

The staff-level agreement of IMF with Pakistani authorities covers the first review of the EFF and a new RSF arrangement, granting access to approximately USD 1.3 billion over 28 months.

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached a staff-level agreement on the first review of Pakistan’s 37-month USD 7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and a new 28-month USD 1.3 billion arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), as reported by ARY News following confirmation by both the Pakistani government and the IMF on Tuesday.

According to ARY News, citing a statement by the IMF, the staff-level agreement with Pakistani authorities covers the first review of the EFF and a new RSF arrangement, granting access to approximately USD 1.3 billion over 28 months. Once approved by the IMF’s Executive Board, Pakistan will be able to access around USD 1 billion under the EFF, bringing the total disbursements to about USD 2 billion.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Khurram Schehzad, Advisor to the Pakistani Finance Minister, also confirmed the agreement, highlighting Pakistan’s significant progress in economic reforms, focusing on tax equity, monetary stability, energy sector transformation, and climate resilience, ARY News reported.

The IMF noted that Pakistan has made substantial strides in restoring macroeconomic stability and rebuilding confidence over the past 18 months, despite a challenging global environment. According to ARY News, the IMF further stated that while the economic growth remains moderate, inflation has dropped to its lowest level since 2015, financial conditions have improved, sovereign spreads have narrowed, and external balances are stronger. However, the IMF warned of potential risks, including pressures to ease policies, geopolitical shocks to commodity prices, tighter global financial conditions, or rising protectionism that could undermine stability.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The IMF also highlighted the significant challenge of climate-related risks in Pakistan, emphasising the need for resilience-building, including adaptation measures, and stressed the importance of maintaining progress over the past 18 months by strengthening public finances, ensuring price stability, rebuilding external buffers, and eliminating distortions to foster inclusive, private sector-driven growth, ARY News reported.

The IMF team expressed gratitude to the Pakistani authorities, private sector, and development partners for their warm hospitality during their visit to Islamabad and Karachi, as well as for the “fruitful” discussions held.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Welcomes Baby Girl, Names Her ‘Hind

Filed under

imf Pakistan

newsx

‘Hubs Of Violence’: Kerala Colleges Witness Surge In Campus Violence, Drug Abuse Claims Rajeev Chandrasekhar
newsx

Lionel Messi Set To Visit India As Argentina Football Team To Play Friendly Match In...
Pakistan and IMF

Pakistan, IMF Reach Staff-Level Agreement On $7 Billion EFF, $1.3 Billion RSF
Pierre Poilievre denies c

Canadian LOP Pierre Poilievre Rejects Allegations Of Indian Interference In Conservative Leadership Race
Malayalam superstar Mohan

Here’s Why Mohanlal’s Sabarimala Puja For Mammootty Triggers Religious Debate
newsx

Melania Trump $100,000 Dior Wedding Dress Up For Auction On eBay For Half The Price?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Hubs Of Violence’: Kerala Colleges Witness Surge In Campus Violence, Drug Abuse Claims Rajeev Chandrasekhar

‘Hubs Of Violence’: Kerala Colleges Witness Surge In Campus Violence, Drug Abuse Claims Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Lionel Messi Set To Visit India As Argentina Football Team To Play Friendly Match In October

Lionel Messi Set To Visit India As Argentina Football Team To Play Friendly Match In...

Canadian LOP Pierre Poilievre Rejects Allegations Of Indian Interference In Conservative Leadership Race

Canadian LOP Pierre Poilievre Rejects Allegations Of Indian Interference In Conservative Leadership Race

Here’s Why Mohanlal’s Sabarimala Puja For Mammootty Triggers Religious Debate

Here’s Why Mohanlal’s Sabarimala Puja For Mammootty Triggers Religious Debate

Melania Trump $100,000 Dior Wedding Dress Up For Auction On eBay For Half The Price?

Melania Trump $100,000 Dior Wedding Dress Up For Auction On eBay For Half The Price?

Entertainment

French Star Gérard Depardieu Admits ‘I Grabbed Her Hips’, Denies Sexual Assault Allegations In Court

French Star Gérard Depardieu Admits ‘I Grabbed Her Hips’, Denies Sexual Assault Allegations In Court

Selena Gomez Speaks On Women Facing Social Media Negativity, ‘Avoiding Negativity Isn’t As Simple’

Selena Gomez Speaks On Women Facing Social Media Negativity, ‘Avoiding Negativity Isn’t As Simple’

What Is The Mumbai-Haryana Rift That Led To Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce?

What Is The Mumbai-Haryana Rift That Led To Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce?

When BTS’ Kim Taehyung Set The Internet On Fire With His Transformation

When BTS’ Kim Taehyung Set The Internet On Fire With His Transformation

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk