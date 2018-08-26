Newly elected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has banned the use of first-class air travel by officer of the government including President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice, Senate Chairman and the National Assembly Speaker. The decision was taken in the second cabinet meeting.

Pakistan’s newly-elected Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday imposed a ban on first-class air travel, discretionary use of state funds by the officials, leaders of the government which will also include President, Chief Justice, Senate Chairman, the National Assembly Speaker and the Prime Minister itself.

According to reports, the newly constituted Imran Khan’s cabinet during its second meeting banned the discretionary use of state funds of the Prime Minister, federal ministers, members of the National assembly. The cabinet has also revised working hours at government institutions, offices.

As per reports, the Cabinet has retained the number of working hours to 8 but has revised the timings. The new timings at the government institutions, offices in Pakistan will be from 9 am to 5 pm. The Cabinet also rejected the proposal of keeping only one weekly off.

Among other issues which were discussed in the second cabinet meet of Imran Khan’s government, it ordered an audit of all mega transport projects carried out in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces which were sanctioned during the previous government.

Imran Khan’s cabinet also took the decision to form a task force for upgrading pending settlements in the country. Keeping in view the environment in the country, the Cabinet will launch a tree plantation drive in several key cities.

In one of the initial moves after becoming the Prime Minister, Imran Khan said that his government will support any positive steps to improve relations with India. Recently, Imran Khan had said that Islamabad was ready for any sort of assistance to help Kerala flood victims.

