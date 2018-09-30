At the 73rd United Nations General Assembly general debate, Pakistan FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that India gave priority to politics over peace talks. "They gave priority to politics over peace," said Qureshi. He added that India lost the opportunity to have dialogues on various important issues.

Earlier, India External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, while addressing the 73rd United Nations General Assembly general debate, came down heavily on Pakistan saying its commitment to terrorism as an instrument of official policy has not abated one bit.

Describing terrorism as an ‘existential threat’ to humanity, Swaraj said that even as the perpetrators of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York met their fate, the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack Hafiz Saeed still roams the streets of Pakistan with impunity.

