The visiting Presiden of Indonesia Joko Widodo and his Pakistani counterpart Mamnoon Hussain have agreed to work together for peace in the war-shattered Afghanistan.Widodo, who arrived in Pakistan on a two-day state visit on Friday, held talks with Hussain and proposed a joint role of religious scholars of the three nations for peace in Afghanistan, the presidential office said. “Pakistan has always played an important role for peace in the neighbouring country. Pakistan and Indonesia can jointly promote moderation in the world,” he said.

Mamnoon Hussain said Pakistan will welcome Indonesia’s peace role in Afghanistan, Xinhua quoted the presidential office as saying. Widodo’s comments came amid reports that Indonesia wanted to play a role in Afghan peace. In November 2017, Chief of Afghanistan High Peace Council Karim Khalili visited Indonesia where he held discussions with high-ranking Indonesian officials, including Widodo on the peace process in Afghanistan. Afghan ambassador in Qatar, Faizullah Kakar, had stated in October 2017 that Indonesia wants to help in peace.

Earlier addressing the joint session of parliament in Islamabad, the Widodo said economic activities would never take place if there was conflict or war.”Conflicts and wars benefit no one …women and children become most impacted in such situations,” he said. The Taliban insurgency began shortly after the group’s fall from power following the 2001 War in Afghanistan. The Taliban forces are fighting against the Afghan government, formerly led by President Hamid Karzai, now led by President Ashraf Ghani, and against the US-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF).