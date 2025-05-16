Home
Saturday, May 17, 2025
‘Pakistan Is A Peaceful Country, But It Reserves The Right To Give A Befitting Response’ Says Shehbaz Sharif

Marking the second observance of Youm-e-Tashakkur since the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement, the day began with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes in provincial capitals.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated that Pakistan is a peaceful nation but will not hesitate to deliver a “befitting response” if its sovereignty is threatened. His statement came during the national observance of Youm-e-Tashakkur (Day of Thanks), held to honour the country’s armed forces following the recent military standoff with India.

Marking the second observance of Youm-e-Tashakkur since the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement, the day began with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes in provincial capitals. Special prayers and rallies were held nationwide to express solidarity with the military.

At the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad, Shehbaz Sharif hoisted the national flag and lauded the armed forces for their swift and strong response during the recent cross-border tensions. “Pakistan is a peaceful country, but it reserves the right to give a befitting response in its defence,” he said, referring to the four-day confrontation marked by drone and missile exchanges earlier this month.

Paid tribute to Squadron Leader

Sharif paid tribute to Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf, who was killed during the Indian strikes, by visiting his residence along with Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Army Chief General Asim Munir, and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar. The premier extended condolences and prayers to the bereaved family. He later visited injured soldiers and civilians at the Combined Military Hospital in Rawalpindi.

President Asif Ali Zardari also addressed the nation during the day’s events, affirming that “Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and core national interests.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar defended Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes, stating they were an act of self-defence against India’s “unprovoked aggression.” During a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Dar emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace while asserting its right to protect national interests.

The Youm-e-Tashakkur observance comes after both India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the recent escalation and maintain peace along the border.

Pakistan Youm-e-Tashakkur 2025 PM Shehbaz Sharif

