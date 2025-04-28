Home
‘Pakistan Is A Rogue State, Fuels Global Terrorism’: India’s Deputy Envoy Yojna Patel At UN

At a UN counterterrorism meet, India's Deputy Permanent Representative Yojna Patel slammed Pakistan as a "rogue state" fueling global terrorism and regional instability. Citing Pakistan’s own defence minister’s confession, she warned the world could no longer afford to look away.

India's Yojna Patel calls Pakistan a "rogue state" at UN meet, cites terrorism links, urges global community to end its silence.


The United Nations, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative, Yojna Patel, termed Pakistan as a “rogue state” that fuels global terrorism and destabilizes the region. Speaking during a meeting organized by the UN Office of Counterterrorism, Patel condemned Pakistan for misusing international forums to spread propaganda and make baseless allegations against India.

“The World Can No Longer Turn a Blind Eye,” Yojna Patel

Patel began her remarks by addressing the misuse of the platform by a particular delegation, without directly naming Pakistan initially.

“Thank you, madam. It is unfortunate that one particular delegation has chosen to misuse and undermine this forum to indulge in propaganda and make baseless allegations against India,” she said.

Highlighting recent admissions from within Pakistan itself, Patel referenced a television interview featuring Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif. “The whole world has heard Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khwaja Asif, admitting and confessing Pakistan’s history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations in a recent television interview,” she noted.

Calling this an “open confession,” Patel added that it “surprises no one and exposes Pakistan as a rogue state, fueling global terrorism and destabilizing the region.” She concluded this segment firmly: “The world can no longer turn a blind eye. I have nothing further to add. Thank you.”

Yojna Patel Appreciates Global Solidarity After Pahalgam Attack

Patel shifted focus to express India’s gratitude to the United Nations and the international community for their support following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“I would like to begin by thanking the UN Office of Counterterrorism for convening this important meeting and to express India’s appreciation to Spain and Iraq, the co-chairs of the Group of Friends of Victims of Terrorism, for their leadership in organizing this event,” she said. She also extended “a special thanks to ASG, to DSG, and USG involved in this process,” specifically acknowledging Mr. Moronkov: “Mr. Moronkov, a special thanks to you.”

Patel emphasized India’s deep appreciation for “the strong unequivocal support and solidarity extended by leaders and governments across the world in wake of the recent terrorist attack at Pahalgam, Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.” She described this support as “a testimony to the international community’s zero tolerance for terrorism.”

Notably, she pointed out the gravity of the attack, “The Pahalgam terrorist attack represents the largest number of civilian casualties since the horrific 26-11 Mumbai attacks in 2008.”

Holding Perpetrators Accountable

Drawing from India’s long and painful experience with terrorism, Patel underlined the importance of justice and accountability.

“Having been a victim of cross-border terrorism for decades, India fully understands the long-lasting impact such acts have on victims, their families, and society,” she said. Quoting the UN Security Council, she reiterated, “perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors of reprehensible acts of terrorism must be held accountable and brought to justice.”

Patel stressed that “acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever, and by whomever committed.” She firmly reiterated India’s position: “Terrorism in all its forms must be condemned unequivocally.”

Support for Victims and Strengthening Global Response

Patel welcomed the establishment of the Victims of Terrorism Association, calling it “a significant step” that “will create a structured, safe space for victims to be heard and supported.”

She also underscored the importance of initiatives like BOTAN. “India believes that initiatives like BOTAN are essential to strengthening the global response to terrorism, ensuring that victims remain at the centre of our collective efforts,” she said.

Also Read: ‘Indian Attack Imminent, Forces Reinforced’: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif To Reuters

