Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Fresh violence broke out in Islamabad as thousands of supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan clashed with security forces

Pakistan Issues ‘Shoot At Sight’ Orders As Imran Khan Supporters Demand His Release

Fresh violence broke out in Islamabad on Tuesday as thousands of supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan clashed with security forces during a protest march demanding his release from prison. The unrest, which escalated quickly, saw police and paramilitary forces using tear gas and other methods to disperse the crowd as protesters attempted to breach security barricades that were blocking key parts of the city.

Protesters and Authorities Clash in Pakistan

The situation turned chaotic as Khan’s supporters, members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, gathered for a rally with the aim of reaching Islamabad’s high-security Red Zone. The Red Zone is home to Pakistan’s key government buildings, including the Parliament and the Presidency. However, the protesters were stopped about 10 kilometers away from their destination, after breaking through several shipping container barricades that had been set up by authorities to prevent their advance.

In a statement issued just after midnight, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warned the protesters that if they resorted to violence or fired weapons, security forces would respond with deadly force. “If they fire bullets, the bullet will be responded with the bullet,” Naqvi said, signaling the government’s determination to suppress the demonstration.

One Dead, Many Injured in Pakistan Protests

The protests quickly descended into violence, and at least one person was killed in the clashes. Additionally, many others, including journalists covering the event, were reported injured. The chaos resulted in widespread injuries, as protesters and law enforcement personnel faced off in tense confrontations. Medical teams were on the ground treating the wounded, while authorities struggled to regain control of the situation.

Khan, the leader of the PTI, has been in prison since August 2023 following his conviction in a corruption case. He faces more than 150 criminal charges, though his supporters claim the charges are politically motivated. Despite his legal troubles, Khan remains extremely popular, and his calls for justice continue to resonate with many Pakistanis.

Arrests and Restrictions in Pakistan

The PTI rally, which was aimed at rallying support for Khan and demanding his release, was met with an overwhelming security response. The government has arrested over 4,000 PTI supporters since the beginning of the week, attempting to dismantle the protest before it could gain further traction. The authorities have also imposed strict measures to limit movement around the city, including the suspension of mobile and internet services in several areas of Islamabad and beyond.

Educational institutions in the capital have been closed, and transportation between Islamabad and other cities has been severely restricted due to the shipping container roadblocks placed around key areas. These measures have left many residents frustrated, and the city has been under a heightened security presence throughout the day.

Protests Amid Belarusian Official Visit

The violence comes at a sensitive time, coinciding with an official visit by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. His visit has added to the complexity of the already tense situation, with the government eager to prevent any disruptions during the high-profile visit. Despite the heavy crackdown, the PTI continues to push for Khan’s release, claiming that his imprisonment is part of a broader political agenda by the ruling government to suppress dissent.

Social Media and Continued Resistance

The PTI has continued to leverage social media and messaging platforms like WhatsApp to organize and mobilize their supporters, even as the government works to disrupt communication networks. The authorities have imposed severe disruptions to communication channels, but these attempts have not stopped the rallying cry for Khan’s release.

Protests have grown more intense since a court recently prohibited rallies in the capital, with authorities threatening arrest for anyone violating the ban. Despite these legal restrictions, the PTI remains determined to continue their fight, vowing to press on until Khan is freed and his charges are dropped. The ongoing unrest and the government’s heavy-handed response are likely to further fuel political tensions in Pakistan, as the nation remains divided over Khan’s fate and the future of his political movement.

Filed under

imran khan Imran Khan Supporters islamabad Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)
