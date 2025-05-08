Pakistan Law Minister And Former Army Major Breaks Down In Assembly, Begs Allah To Protect Pakistan From India, Watch

In a rare and emotionally charged moment inside Pakistan’s National Assembly, the country’s Law Minister—also a former Army Major—was seen visibly crying while addressing fellow lawmakers.

In a rare and emotionally charged moment inside Pakistan’s National Assembly, the country’s Law Minister—also a former Army Major—was seen visibly crying while addressing fellow lawmakers. As tensions with India remain high in the wake of Operation Sindoor, the minister pleaded for divine intervention to safeguard Pakistan from looming conflict.

“May Allah Protect Our Nation”

Struggling to hold back tears, the minister invoked examples of suffering in Gaza and Kashmir as he called on his compatriots to unite and turn to God for protection. “Our nation is in agony,” he said. “I urge all of you to walk together and reconnect with your Lord. I beg before the Almighty to shield our country. War has left us isolated.”

Pakistani MP broke down crying in their parliament, begging Allah to save his country. 😂 pic.twitter.com/8Hqye2hBOR — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) May 8, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Quoting historical instances, he recalled how Pakistan’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was urged to return from England and resolve the crisis surrounding Pakistan’s formation. “Just as Allah protected us then, He will protect us now,” the minister said in a trembling voice.

His speech turned into a deeply personal prayer, marked by confessions and appeals. “Maybe our shortcomings and sins have brought us to this point. But, O Lord, we bow our heads in shame and seek Your forgiveness. What is happening to Muslims in Palestine, in Kashmir, is unimaginable. We beg for Your mercy.”

The minister ended his address by praying for the protection and strength of Pakistan’s armed forces, urging God to watch over them in these critical times.

Must Read: China Distances Itself From India-Pakistan Tensions After Asked If Chinese Jets Were Involved In Terror Sites