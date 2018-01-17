Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has made a shocking statement calling 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed as 'Sahib' and also that there is no case against him to take any action. Speaking to a Pakistani channel during an interview, Pakistani premier said, "Action is taken when there is a case registered." Following Pakistan's PM statement, former US diplomat has slammed Islamabad saying that its a very alarming statement by Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi because Hafiz Saeed is a terrorist.

Condemning Pakistani Prime Minister’s statement saying that there is no case against Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan, a former United States diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad has said, “very alarming statement by Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi because Hafiz Saeed is a terrorist. Time has come for the world to cooperate and India needs to take a leading role with us in orchestrating a global response on Pakistan to take concrete actions to increase pressure.” It’s a shocking statement from Pakistani premier as Hafiz Saeed is an internationally designated terrorist, co-founder terror organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the chief of Jama’at-ud-Da’wah (JuD) and a statement coming from Pakistan PM calling the 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed as Sahib and mentioning that there is no case against him in Pakistan, has once again caught Pakistan lying and its double standards on tackling terrorism.

Speaking in an interview to a Pakistani channel, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while responding to a question on Hafiz Saeed and whether any action will be taken against him, said, “Action is taken when there is a case registered.” Meanwhile, giving his reaction on this development, former Pakistan diplomat Husain Haqqani said, “International community has offered evidence and if Pakistan PM feels that there is no substantial evidence against Hafiz Saeed then he should talk to the international community”. “Good terrorist or bad terrorist basically means when you actually allow somebody who is continuously engaged in terror and its not to secure the end of their activity but to justify it you say this is a good terrorist, that is where terminology comes in,” Haqqani further added.

Pakistan mein koi case Hafiz Saeed sahab ke khilaaf nahi hai: Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in an interview to a Pak TV channel. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/EeSP4U7v8m — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2018

Very alarming statement by Pak PM because Hafiz Saeed is a terrorist. Time has come for the world to cooperate & India needs to take a leading role with us in orchestrating a global response on Pak to take concrete actions to increase pressure: Zalmay Khalilzad,Former US diplomat pic.twitter.com/xZ1SMCwa71 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2018

The Lashkar-e Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed is an internationally designated terrorist and carries a bounty of $1 million which was announced by US. In November 2017, Hafiz Saeed was released after a 10-month house arrest in Pakistan by a military court in Islamabad.

International community has offered evidence & if Pakistan PM feels that there is no substantial evidence against Hafiz Saeed then he should talk to international community: Husain Haqqani, former Pak Diplomat pic.twitter.com/ckIlDSjIpf — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2018

Meanwhile, a big blow to Pakistan was given by the United States in December when President Donald Trump in a tweet hammered Pakistan for its inability to act on terror activities. The US President had announced that for year US has been financially supporting Pakistan so that they can act against terrorism but those days were over.