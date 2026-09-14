Pakistan Lists Masood Azhar As Most-Wanted Terrorist, Hikes Bounty To PKR 70 Lakh; Here’s Why

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, one of India’s most-wanted terrorists, continues to be listed in Pakistan’s official records despite Islamabad’s repeated claims that he is not in the country. His name reportedly features in the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) 2026 Red Book of Most Wanted High-Profile Terrorists. The development has once again drawn attention to Pakistan’s conflicting position on the whereabouts of the JeM chief.

Pakistan Increases Bounty on Masood Azhar

According to intelligence sources, Pakistan has increased the reward offered for information leading to Azhar’s arrest. The bounty has reportedly been raised by PKR 20 lakh, taking the total reward to PKR 70 lakh. The move comes even as Islamabad has for years maintained that Azhar is not present in Pakistan and has claimed that he fled to Afghanistan. His continued inclusion in the FIA’s most-wanted records, however, indicates that Pakistani authorities still officially identify him as a wanted individual.

Who Is Masood Azhar?

Azhar, 58, is the founder and chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation that has been accused of involvement in several major attacks against India. The United Nations Security Council has designated Azhar as an international terrorist. His organisation has been linked to attacks including the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack and the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

How Was Azhar Released From Indian Custody?

Masood Azhar was previously held in Indian custody before being released in December 1999 following the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814. Five terrorists hijacked the aircraft while it was travelling from Kathmandu to Delhi and forced it to land at Kandahar in Afghanistan. Azhar was among three jailed militants released by India in exchange for the passengers and crew. His subsequent activities and the continued operations of JeM have made him one of the most prominent names associated with terrorism targeting India.

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