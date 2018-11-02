According to Haq's son, Hamidul Haq told media that his father was attacked while he was resting alone in his room as his driver Haqqani had gone out for some work. When the driver returned, he found Maulana Samiul Haq lying in a pool of blood with several stab marks all over his body, added Hamidul.

Maulana Samiul Haq, known as the godfather of Taliban, succumbed to injuries on late Friday evening after sustaining a gruesome knife attack in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. The prominent religious scholar was reportedly killed in a targeted attack while he was resting in his room at his Bahria Town residence. The local police have launched an investigation into Haq’s assassination. The 82-year-old was the head of the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Akora Khattak.

Maulana Sami’s lawyer also told media that the killer’s identity was known immediately after the killing and the police have launched a deep probe into the gruesome attack on one of the most prominent religious scholars of Pakistan.

Haq’s killing has come when religio-political parties in Pakistan are protesting on the streets against the Supreme Court’s decision to acquit Asia Bibi. Bibi was given a clean chit by the apex court in a long-standing blasphemy case.

Maulana Samiul Haq had recently aligned with Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during Pakistan Assembly elections 2018. Haq had also served as a member of the Senate of Pakistan from 1985 to 1991 and again from 1991 to 1997.

