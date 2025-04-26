Pakistan Media Claims POK Affected With Sudden Flooding After India Releases Water Into Jhelum River Without Notice

Pakistani officials have connected the sudden water release to India’s response to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

According to reports from Pakistani media, India released a large volume of water into the Jhelum River without prior notice, leading to sudden flooding near Chakothi in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

This unexpected surge caused panic among residents living along the riverbanks, prompting immediate warnings from local authorities.

Link to Recent Terror Attack in Pahalgam

Pakistani officials have connected the sudden water release to India’s response to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

After the attack, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to deliver justice and subsequently suspended the Indus Water Treaty, a decades-old agreement crucial for water sharing between the two nations.

Pakistani media claims that India’s move to release water without warning has escalated already heightened tensions between the two countries. However, Indian authorities have yet to respond to these accusations, leaving Islamabad’s claims unconfirmed.

BIG BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Flood Alert issued in Pakistan. Pakistanis were preparing for droughts, floods came out of syllabus. Pakistani media and viral press releases claim that the “Jhelum River is in flood after India released excess water without notice” Public urged to stay… pic.twitter.com/aJlkHF0eIH — Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) April 26, 2025

⚡ Pakistanis said, India has done an act of war by reducing flow of water. Now India has increased flow of water in Jhelum. They’re again calling it an act of war again.#Flood #Jhelum #Pakistan #JhelumRiver #JammuKashmir pic.twitter.com/KuiGdvGGgy — OsintWorld 🍁 (@OsiOsint1) April 26, 2025

Fear of Damage and Displacement in Affected Areas

The sharp and sudden rise in water levels has instilled fear among communities living near the river. Many residents are concerned about potential property damage and displacement. Local authorities have urged people to stay vigilant and follow safety instructions as they closely monitor the evolving situation.

The Indus Water Treaty has long served as a cornerstone in managing water sharing between India and Pakistan. Any suspension or violation of this treaty could have serious implications for both nations, given their history of disputes over water resources. The current developments underscore the fragile nature of their bilateral relationship.

Need for Dialogue to Prevent Further Escalation

With relations already strained following the Pahalgam terror attack, this incident adds another layer of complexity. Experts emphasize that both countries must engage in dialogue to resolve their differences and avoid further escalation.

The international community is closely monitoring the situation, concerned about its potential impact on regional stability. Ensuring the safety of affected residents and maintaining open communication channels will be critical in the coming days.

