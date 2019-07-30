Pakistan military plane crashes in Rawalpindi, at least 15 killed: As many as 15 people have been killed in a plane crash in Pakistan's Rawalpindi on Tuesday. The accident happened when a Pakistani military aircraft was on a training flight. It crashed into a residential area, killing 10 civilians and five crew members.

Pakistan military plane crashes in Rawalpindi, at least 15 killed: At least 15 people have been killed when a Pakistani military aircraft crashed into a residential area in the city of Rawalpindi in Punjab province on Tuesday. Rescue spokesman Farooq Bhat was quoted as saying that 15 bodies have been retrieved from the crash site. These include 10 civilians and five crew members. As many as 12 people were also injured.

Rescue teams were immediately pressed for the rescue operation. All the injured were shifted to the Holy Family and other hospitals in the city. The plane was on a routine training flight. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. A massive fire erupted after the crash that that engulfed several houses, resulted in the killing of civilians, reports said.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App