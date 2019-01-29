Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry reportedly said that the Imran Khan government will try to resume peace talks with India after General Election 2019 results. Fawad Chaudhry said that the time is not right to hold talks as the Indian leaders are busy in preparing for the upcoming elections. It is useless to talk to India now unless there is some stability.

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the Imran Khan government will try to resume peace talks with India only after election results. He said right now peace talks are useless and they expect no big decision from the present Narendra Modi government. Pakistan’s news agency Gulf news quoted Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of Information of Pakistan, saying that the time is not right to hold talks as the Indian leaders are busy in preparing for the upcoming elections. “It is useless to talk to them (India) now unless there is some stability. We will move forward once the new government is formed after the elections,” he said. Fawad Chaudhary added that Pakistan has delayed the efforts to hold dialogues with India because they don’t expect any big decision from the present Narendra Modi government in India.

Replying to a question that which Indian leader will suit Pakistan over peace talks— Narendra Modi or Rahul Gandhi, Fawad Khan said that it does not matter and Pakistan would like to move forward to hold dialogue with whosoever comes into power in India. The international relations between India and Pakistan were strained after several terror attacks supported by Pakistan-based militant organisations. India knocked down such terrorists with surgical strikes inside Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). The dialogues between both the countries faced a nosedived in 2017 when India decided to have no bilateral talks. On the foreign policy issues, Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan takes all the decisions. He said that in earlier governments, there had been conflicts between the civilian government and the army on various issues as they were not capable of talking to each other frankly. But Imran Khan government has changed the scenario.

