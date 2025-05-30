Pakistan Ministers Share Stage With India’s Most Wanted Terrorists At Youm-e-Takbeer Event: Kasur Gathering Sparks Global Alarm

Top Pakistani ministers shared the stage with India’s most wanted terrorists during Youm-e-Takbeer in Kasur, raising serious global concerns over state-terror ties.

In a move that has sparked widespread international alarm, senior Pakistani ministers were seen sharing the stage with some of India’s most wanted terrorists during a public event held on May 28, observed in Pakistan as Youm-e-Takbeer the day marking its nuclear tests.

Photos and videos from the event in Kasur District, Punjab province, show Pakistan’s Food Minister Malik Rasheed Ahmad Khan and Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, both top aides to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, sitting alongside Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) affiliated figures including Saifullah Kasuri, Talha Saeed (son of Hafiz Saeed), and Amir Hamza.

Instead of maintaining distance, the ministers welcomed these extremists with embraces and applause, delivering speeches that praised their actions. These visuals have now gone viral and are being cited globally as stark evidence of Pakistan’s deep entanglement with terrorist organizations.

During the event, Minister Malik Rasheed shockingly declared, “24 crore Pakistanis are today represented by men like Hafiz Saeed and Saifullah Kasuri.” He even announced a job for the brother of Mudasir, a Lashkar commander killed during an Indian airstrike on LeT’s Muridke headquarters.

The glorification of these terror figures has raised serious questions about the credibility of Pakistan’s commitment to counterterrorism. The boldness with which terror accused were celebrated points to an emboldened nexus between the Pakistani establishment and LeT-linked radicals.

Among the most controversial appearances was Saifullah Kasuri accused of masterminding the deadly Pahalgam attack in Kashmir who has been in hiding. In a fiery 24-minute speech, he boasted, “I was blamed for Pahalgam and now the whole world knows my name.”

Intelligence sources had long claimed he was being protected by Pakistan’s ISI in Bahawalpur. His public appearance alongside top ministers now confirms those suspicions and reflects the state’s patronage of fugitives wanted for deadly cross-border terrorism.

Khalistani Slogans and Anti-India Rants

Amir Hamza, co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and a designated global terrorist, raised pro-Khalistan slogans during his speech. Analysts say this indicates a fresh campaign by Pakistan’s ISI and LeT to stir unrest in Indian Punjab by reigniting separatist sentiments.

Simultaneously, rallies in Karachi and Rawalpindi organized by Hafiz Saeed’s political front, the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) — marked Youm-e-Takbeer with posters of Saeed, Army Chief Asim Munir, and other top officials. In Rawalpindi, the event titled “Ummah’s Backbone, Strong Pakistan” was yet another instance of how terror narratives are now indistinguishably woven with state-sponsored events.

Peace Talks in Jeopardy

These developments have dealt a serious blow to any prospects of India-Pakistan peace talks. New Delhi views the open endorsement of terror by Pakistani ministers as a grave provocation and a violation of international counterterrorism norms.

Observers note that the events in Kasur are no longer matters of hidden intelligence or strategic ambiguity they were televised and recorded for the world to see.

A Shocking Display of State-Terror Nexus

As media filming was abruptly stopped during Saifullah Kasuri’s acknowledgments to Pakistani ministers, attempts to manage optics failed. The damage was already done. The Kasur event has become what many are calling “visual proof of Pakistan’s unholy alliance with terror outfits.”

In the words of one global security expert, “This was not covert. It was a public endorsement of terrorism on a national stage.”

The events of May 28 have raised urgent questions not just for India but for the global community. Pakistan can no longer claim to be a victim of terrorism while simultaneously empowering its perpetrators.

