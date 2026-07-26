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Home > World News > Pakistan Monsoon Floods: 7 Killed, 20 Injured As Ravi And Chenab Rivers Reach Danger Level

Pakistan Monsoon Floods: 7 Killed, 20 Injured As Ravi And Chenab Rivers Reach Danger Level

At least 7 killed and 20 injured in Pakistan's Punjab as heavy monsoon rains cause the Ravi and Chenab rivers to swell near danger marks.

Pakistan floods. (Source:ANI)
Pakistan floods. (Source:ANI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 21:43 IST

At least seven people have been killed and 20 others injured as heavy monsoon rains triggered flooding and drainage overflows across large parts of Pakistan’s Punjab province. According to reports, authorities have deployed emergency response teams to the affected sites, and hundreds of residents have been evacuated to safer areas. Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has warned that water levels in the Ravi and Chenab rivers are expected to rise near the danger mark, which could lead to severe flooding in surrounding regions soon.  

Chenab and Ravi Rivers Expected to Rise

According to reports, the Chenab and Ravi rivers are expected to swell further, triggering flash floods across the province. Nearly 400 square kilometers across Lahore and Gujranwala divisions have already been affected. Officials have warned that the situation is critical and highly challenging due to the rapid rise in water levels. Flow in the Ravi River at Shahdara (Lahore) stands at 22,000 cusecs, while downstream at Balloki, it has surged to 87,000 cusecs due to heavy rainwater and regional drainage overflow.  

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Weather Department Forecasts Heavy Rainfall for Lahore and Gujranwala

According to the Meteorological Department, both rivers are expected to witness a further rise over the next 24 hours as heavy rainfall continues. Districts including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, and Sialkot have been placed on high alert. Local administrations have stepped up emergency preparedness and are continuously monitoring river flows and vulnerable embankments.  This latest emergency follows severe monsoon disasters in recent years, including 2025, when heavy flooding killed over 800 people, displaced millions, and caused an estimated $50 billion in economic losses across Pakistan.  

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Pakistan Monsoon Floods: 7 Killed, 20 Injured As Ravi And Chenab Rivers Reach Danger Level
Tags: home-hero-pos-6Lahore Gujranwala monsoon floodingpakistan floodsPakistan heavy rain disasterPakistan Punjab floods 2026Ravi Chenab river flood alert

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Pakistan Monsoon Floods: 7 Killed, 20 Injured As Ravi And Chenab Rivers Reach Danger Level
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