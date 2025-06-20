Live Tv
Pakistan Nominates Trump For 2026 Nobel Peace Prize For 'Pivotal Leadership' In India-Pakistan Conflict

Pakistan Nominates Trump For 2026 Nobel Peace Prize For ‘Pivotal Leadership’ In India-Pakistan Conflict

Pakistan has officially nominated US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in defusing the May 2025 India-Pakistan conflict. The government praised Trump’s “decisive diplomatic intervention” and credited him with preventing a potential nuclear war.

Last Updated: June 21, 2025 04:46:12 IST

Pakistan has officially nominated US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

The Pakistan Government said that it is nominating Trump for the coveted prize for his “diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership” during the May 2025, India-Pakistan conflict.

Why Pakistan Nominated Trump For 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

The Pakistani government made the announcement on its official X  handle stating the country recommends President Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

“Government of Pakistan Recommends President Donald J. Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. The Government of Pakistan has decided to formally recommend President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis.”

Also Read: I Won’t Get A Nobel Peace Prize For Stopping War Between India And Pakistan: Donald Trump Announces A Treaty Between Republic of the Congo And Republic of Rwanda

Asim Munir Advocates Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Nomination

Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, had earlier advocated for Trump’s Nobel nomination. He also said that Trump stopped the potential nuclear confrontation between the two nations.

The military offensive launched by India against Pakistani terror infrastructure ended after several days of cross-border shelling and missile firing.

The military action named Operation Sindorr was launched after Pakistani-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians in a  terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Trump hosted Asim Munir at the White House. Observers consider this meeting a rarity for a sitting president of the US to host a Pakistani army general for lunch.

White House Says Trump Hosts Munir After Pak Chief Advocated Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Nomination

Moreover, the meeting was held only a month after the military action between India and Pakistan, which Trump believes could have turned nuclear had he not intervened to stop it.

Trump hosted Munir for a private lunch with no presence of press. Also, neither Pakistan nor the White House has revealed the specifics of the meeting.

“Trump would host Munir after he called for the president to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for preventing a nuclear war between India and Pakistan,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said bbeforethe the meeting.

Trump Decries Not Getting Nobel Peace Prize 

In other news, US President Donald Trump  said that he had brokered a treaty between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda. Trump said his Secretary of State Marco Rubio joined him in arranging the deal. 

In his post on Truth Social, Trump decried that he would not get the Nobel Peace Prize despite various accomplishments, including stopping wars between India and Pakistan and Serbia and Kosovo. Trump also cited his role in the Abraham Accords and in maintaining peace between Egypt and Ethiopia. 

Also Read: ‘I Have To Visit Land of Lord Jagannath’:  PM Modi In Odisha Reveals Why He Declined Trump’s Invitation

