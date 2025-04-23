Pakistan On High Alert, Deployed Air Force Units Near Border On Standby, Scared Of India’s Retaliation

Following the deadly terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of at least 26 individuals, Pakistan has gone into a state of high alert, anticipating a possible military response from India.

Following the deadly terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of at least 26 individuals, Pakistan has gone into a state of high alert, anticipating a possible military response from India. The attack, attributed to The Resistance Force (TRF), a proxy linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, has heightened tensions across the border.

In anticipation of potential retaliation, Pakistan has reportedly placed its Air Force units near the border on standby. Reconnaissance aircraft have been deployed to closely monitor Indian airspace, signaling concern over an Indian response akin to the 2019 Balakot airstrikes, carried out in the aftermath of the Pulwama suicide bombing.

Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, acknowledged the possibility of retaliation, stating that Islamabad is likely preparing to counter any “Indian misadventure.” He warned that any move from New Delhi could be met with a firm response from Pakistan.

India’s 2019 airstrike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Balakot was a direct reaction to the Pulwama terror attack that left 40 CRPF personnel dead. With similar circumstances unfolding again, Pakistan’s swift mobilization of its air assets underscores the seriousness with which it views the current threat.

