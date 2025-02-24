Pakistan on High Alert Over Security Threats To ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Security concerns have overshadowed the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with intelligence reports warning of potential threats in Pakistan. India has already chosen to play its matches in Dubai, reigniting debates over Pakistan’s ability to host global sporting events safely.

Pakistan security forces have been placed on high alert following an intelligence warning regarding a potential abduction plot targeting foreign guests at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. According to a report by CNN-News18, several terror groups, including Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ISIS, and Balochistan-based outfits, have been identified as potential threats.

India’s Security Concerns and Decision to Play in Dubai

The intelligence report has intensified concerns about Pakistan’s ability to ensure the security of high-profile international events, particularly in light of the country’s history of security challenges.

Indian cricket team has opted to play its Champions Trophy matches in Dubai rather than traveling to Pakistan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cited security risks as the primary reason for the decision, a move that has reignited discussions about Pakistan’s preparedness to host international tournaments.

India’s Dominant Victory Over Pakistan in Dubai

On February 23, India delivered a commanding performance against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, securing a six-wicket victory at the Dubai International Stadium. Chasing a target of 242 runs, India’s win was powered by a stellar century from Virat Kohli. With this victory, the Rohit Sharma-led side is on the verge of qualifying for the knockout stage, while Pakistan’s hopes in the tournament have been significantly dented.

Pakistan Struggles in the Tournament

Pakistan, hosting the ninth edition of the Champions Trophy, has faced a challenging start to the tournament. The team has suffered defeats in both of its opening matches—first to New Zealand and then to India—raising concerns about its campaign.

The Champions Trophy, which was originally introduced as the ICC Knockout in 1998 in Dhaka, has seen various host nations, including Kenya in 2000. However, Pakistan’s security situation remains a pressing issue, as highlighted by India’s decision to play elsewhere.

Past Attacks and Cricketing Impact

Pakistan’s security concerns in international cricket trace back to the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore. The incident had long-lasting repercussions, leading to the country being sidelined as an international host for years.

Cricketing veterans such as Inzamam-ul-Haq, Ramiz Raja, and Misbah-ul-Haq have emphasized the significance of the 2025 Champions Trophy for Pakistan. Inzamam, in particular, has reflected on how the 2009 attack altered the trajectory of Pakistan’s cricketing landscape, making this tournament a crucial opportunity to prove the country’s ability to host international matches safely.

